“It would be a great revenge” - Viktor Gyokeres reveals transfer desire after interest from Arsenal and Manchester United 

Viktor Gyokeres has admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The Sweden international believes the chance to return to England sets the stage for a potential revenge story, after his struggles at Brighton & Hove Albion in the past.
Speaking to France Football (via Metro), Gyokeres said that he has not picked his next club amid reports of agreeing personal terms with Arsenal. He says he wants to join a club that really wants him.
Gyokeres commented:
"It's football, you never know. I'm not thinking about it, we'll see what happens. If something is going to happen, it will happen. The most important thing for me is to play for a club that really wants me."
Gyokeres is keen on making an impact in the Premier League and added:
"It's one of the biggest leagues in Europe. I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it's something I would like to do. It would be a great revenge."
Gyokeres was under contract at Brighton for three years, but was loaned out to St. Pauli, Swansea City, and Coventry City. He was on the bench for three Premier League matches in the 2018/19 season but did not come off the bench against Cardiff City, Everton and Manchester United.
The 27-year-old played just eight matches for the Seagulls and all of them came in cup competitions. Gyokeres' only goal for Brighton came in a 4-0 win against Portsmouth in the second round of the 2020/21 EFL Cup.
Sporting CP using Arsenal and Manchester United transfers as benchmark
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas spoke to O Jogo earlier this summer and claimed that he was not willing to sell Viktor Gyokeres for cheap. He pointed at the fees paid by Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Martin Zubimendi and Matheus Cunha, respectively, as the benchmark for their asking price for Gyokeres.
He said:
"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."
Arsenal and Manchester United see Viktor Gyokeres as the ideal striker to lead their attack. The forward has already informed the Portuguese side that he will not be returning for pre-season training as he aims to seal a transfer.