“It would be a great revenge” - Viktor Gyokeres reveals transfer desire after interest from Arsenal and Manchester United 

Viktor Gyokeres has admitted that he wants to play in the Premier League amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The Sweden international believes the chance to return to England sets the stage for a potential revenge story, after his struggles at Brighton & Hove Albion in the past.

Ad

Speaking to France Football (via Metro), Gyokeres said that he has not picked his next club amid reports of agreeing personal terms with Arsenal. He says he wants to join a club that really wants him.

Gyokeres commented:

"It's football, you never know. I'm not thinking about it, we'll see what happens. If something is going to happen, it will happen. The most important thing for me is to play for a club that really wants me."

Ad

Trending

Gyokeres is keen on making an impact in the Premier League and added:

"It's one of the biggest leagues in Europe. I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it's something I would like to do. It would be a great revenge."

Gyokeres was under contract at Brighton for three years, but was loaned out to St. Pauli, Swansea City, and Coventry City. He was on the bench for three Premier League matches in the 2018/19 season but did not come off the bench against Cardiff City, Everton and Manchester United.

Ad

The 27-year-old played just eight matches for the Seagulls and all of them came in cup competitions. Gyokeres' only goal for Brighton came in a 4-0 win against Portsmouth in the second round of the 2020/21 EFL Cup.

Sporting CP using Arsenal and Manchester United transfers as benchmark

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas spoke to O Jogo earlier this summer and claimed that he was not willing to sell Viktor Gyokeres for cheap. He pointed at the fees paid by Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Martin Zubimendi and Matheus Cunha, respectively, as the benchmark for their asking price for Gyokeres.

Ad

He said:

"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."

Arsenal and Manchester United see Viktor Gyokeres as the ideal striker to lead their attack. The forward has already informed the Portuguese side that he will not be returning for pre-season training as he aims to seal a transfer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More