Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Portugal Women will lock horns with Belgium Women at the Stade de Tourbillon in their final group stage match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Friday. The Red Flames have been eliminated from the competition, while this is a must-win match for A Selecção das Quinas.

As Navegadoras suffered a 5-0 loss to neighbors Spain Women in their campaign opener and kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Italy Women earlier this week. Defender Diana Gomes bagged an 89th-minute equalizer in that draw.

The Red Flames suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Italy in their campaign opener and suffered a crushing 6-2 loss to Spain in their previous outing. Justine Vanhaevermaet and Hannah Eurlings scored in either half in that loss.

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 11 times in all competitions thus far. The Red Flames have the upper hand in these meetings, recording four wins. Selecção have four wins and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

They last met in the UEFA Women's Nations League earlier this year. Interestingly, both teams registered away wins.

Four of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Portugal are winless in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering five defeats. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

Belgium have won two of their last six games in all competitions, with one of those triumphs registered against As Navegadoras.

The Red Flames have seen conclusive results in their 10 games in 2025, suffering seven defeats.

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Prediction

A Selecção das Quinas returned to goalscoring ways after four games in their previous outing and will look to continue that form here. They have registered just one win in 2025, with that triumph registered against Belgium in February. Ana Borges was sent off in stoppage time against Italy and will serve a suspension.

The Red Flames qualified for the knockout stage in the previous edition but have lost their first two group-stage games this time around. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last four games in this fixture.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Portugal Women 1-1 Belgium Women

Portugal Women vs Belgium Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

