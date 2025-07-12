Manchester United have surprise £78 million bid for Real Madrid star rejected - Reports

Manchester United have had a shock bid for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni turned down by the Spanish giants, as per reports. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad this summer after a dismal 2024-25 season, and have been linked with several players.

Ad

Journalist Eduardo India has revealed that Real Madrid rejected an offer of £78 million for the services of Tchouameni this week. The France international is viewed as a key member of Xabi Alonso's squad, judging by the comments of the Spanish manager durinh the FIFA Club World Cup.

Aurelien Tchouameni started all six games for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup, playing almost as a quarterback in a number of those games. The 25-year-old is expected to play a key role for the club going forward, having done so since his arrival from AS Monaco.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United have signed only Matheus Cunha this summer after finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, and are keen to add more new faces. Their midfield is a position that needs strengthening after the unconvincing showings from a number of players in the position.

Ruben Amorim's squad is at least one midfielder short after Christian Eriksen left the club as a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season. With Casemiro also ageing and appearing to be past his best, the midfield has become an area for important investment by the Red Devils.

Ad

Real Madrid are unlikely to sell Tchouameni this summer, especially as the Frenchman has declared that he hopes to end his career with the club. Manchester United will now turn their attention elsewhere in their bid to add bodies to their midfield ahead of the new season.

Former Manchester United star set to complete Real Madrid switch: Reports

Former Manchester United defender Alvaro Carreras is reportedly set to complete his move to Real Madrid imminently after he was authorized to undergo a medical. The Spain U-21 star has been pursued by the Spanish giants for much of the summer so far, and they appear set to sign him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Benfica man will now travel to Spain, where he will undergo a medical ahead of signing for Los Blancos. They will pay around £43 million for the left-back, who already agreed on personal terms with them weeks ago.

Manchester United stand to receive a percentage of the transfer fee for the left-back, who they sold for just £5 million to Benfica last summer. He will become Alonso's third defensive recruit after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More