MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks up about Lionel Messi extending contract at Inter Miami

MLS commissioner Don Garber is hopeful that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will agree to sign a new contract with Inter Miami. The former Barcelona star's deal with the Herons will expire at the end of the calendar year.
As a result, discussions over a contract extension have started because Inter Miami are keen on retaining his services ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Addressing Lionel Messi's contract situation, Don Garber claimed that the 38-year-old has been an incredible part of the MLS in the last couple of years.
The MLS commissioner also billed Lionel Messi as the best player in the world and affirmed that he believes the Argentina captain would sign a contract extension with the Herons. Garber told USA Today:
"Messi has been such an incredible part of the MLS story the last couple of years, and playing so well. It's just been a gift to have the best player in the world in Major League Soccer."
"We certainly look forward to him continuing his career in Miami. I know Jorge Mas and his partners are going to work hard to see if they're able to re-sign him and have him play here, hopefully prior to him playing for Argentina next summer. And not anything more I can add on that, but I'm hopeful that we're able to re-sign him." he added.
Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. Since then, the club captain has made 65 appearances across all competitions, scoring 54 goals and providing 25 assists.
Messi, who is also Inter Miami's all-time top goalscorer, has won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield Trophy during his time in Florida.
Javier Mascherano believes Lionel Messi will stay at Inter Miami
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano believes that Lionel Messi is happy in MLS and would sign a contract extension with the club. However, he also acknowledged that the final decision would be taken by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said via Tribal Football:
"I see him as very happy. I think he's found the ideal place to relax and enjoy many things he couldn't experience elsewhere. Ultimately, he'll decide, but today, I see him as truly calm and happy."
Messi has been Inter Miami's top performer in the MLS this season, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in 15 appearances. He has scored nine goals in the last five league games for the Herons and is currently the second-highest goalscorer in MLS this season, behind Nashville's Sam Surridge (16).
Fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35 points in 18 games, the Herons, who have played three games fewer than all the teams above them, are currently riding on a five-match unbeaten streak in MLS. Next up, Mascherano's side will host Nashville at the Chase Stadium on Saturday, July 12.