Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Danish ace likely to leave, Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for crunch talks, and more - July 11, 2025

Barcelona have been on the rise since Hansi Flick took charge at Camp Nou last summer. The German manager won the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana in his debut campaign.

Meanwhile, a Danish defender is expected to leave the LaLiga champions this summer. Elsewhere, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is planning to discuss his future with the Catalans in the coming days.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 11, 2025.

Andreas Christensen likely to leave

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is likely to leave Barcelona this summer, according to MARCA. The Danish defender's contract at Camp Nou expires in less than 12 months, and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The Catalans are well stocked at the back, with five central defenders currently on their roster. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are Hansi Flick's preferred center-back pairing at the moment.

Ronaldo Araujo remains linked with an exit, but is eager to stay as well. The Uruguayan has already cut short his vacation to join training early as he looks to fight for his place under the German manager.

Meanwhile, Eric Garcia is highly rated by Flick's coaching staff, and the LaLiga champions are already planning to tie him down to a new deal. Barcelona, interestingly, have to offload one defender before the start of the new season, and Christensen is fifth in the pecking order right now.

All signs indicate that the 29-year-old's time at Camp Nou could come to an end this summer. However, Andreas Christensen has displayed no desire to leave so far.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen set for crunch talks with Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is planning to sit down with Barcelona to discuss his future, according to journalist Laia Tudel. The German custodian's future at Camp Nou is up in the air following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer.

The highly rated Spanish goalkeeper is expected to become the new No. 1 for the Catalans. With Wojciech Szczesny signing a new deal this month, Ter Stegen's involvement with the first team remains in doubt.

The 33-year-old is heavily linked with an exit from the LaLiga champions at the moment, but remains determined to stay. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has already met Barcelona sporting director Deco and is scheduled for discussions with Hansi Flick on Friday. The Catalans, meanwhile, are eager to offload the player to remove his exorbitant wages from their books.

Catalans' move for Ademola Lookman hits roadblock

Ademola Lookman

Barcelona's plans to sign Ademola Lookman could be affected by their relationship with the player's agent, according to SPORT. Hansi Flick has apparently identified the Nigerian forward as an option to improve his attack this summer.

Lookman is under contract with Atalanta until 2027, and the Serie A side are willing to let him go for less than €50m this year. However, the 27-year-old is represented by Marc-Andre ter Stegen's agent, which has complicated matters.

The German custodian's tender situation at Camp Nou is threatening to ruin the club's relationship with Lookman's entourage. For now, the LaLiga champions are simply monitoring the Nigerian and haven't initiated a move.

