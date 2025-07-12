Barcelona set €50 million price tag as Manchester United and Arsenal show interest in star player - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set a €50 million price tag for midfielder Marc Casado amid Manchester United and Arsenal's transfer interest. Casado played an important role last season while being a part of the Catalans' domestic treble-winning squad.

Marc Casado rose to prominence under Hansi Flick last season, making 36 appearances across competitions. The 21-year-old Spaniard formed an important double pivot with Pedri in the earlier games of the season, which worked wonders for the Blaugrana midfield. However, Casado's playtime decreased in the second half of the season, following the return of Frenkie de Jong from a long-term injury.

De Jong quickly gained Flick's trust, regaining his regular playtime at Barcelona. Moreover, with Marc Bernal close to returning next season after an ACL injury, Casado could face further competition to gain playtime.

According to CaughtOffside (h/t Football Espana), Barcelona are open to selling Marc Casado if a suitable offer arrives. The Catalans are struggling to meet LaLiga's 1:1 rule for the last few seasons, and player sales could help them meet the requirements soon. They also need to offload players to register their new signings.

The aforementioned report claims Marc Casado could be up for sale, with multiple Premier League sides interested in his services. Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly already made their inquiries about the Spaniard's situation, while Manchester United are also in the race.

The Red Devils see Casado as a potential replacement for Manual Ugarte, who hasn't been up to the mark for them. Meanwhile, Arsenal signed Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this season to cover the pivot position. Casado could be an alternative signing, although regular playtime could be difficult to gain.

Barcelona set to go all-in to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford: Reports

Rashford for Manchester United - Source: Getty

According to Sky Sports Germany, Barcelona are set to go all-in to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford this summer. Rashford has been on the Catalans' wishlist for a while, after they failed to sign him in January this year.

In recent weeks, Barcelona missed out on signing Nico Williams after the Spaniard renewed his contract with Athletic Club. The Catalans reportedly then focused on Luis Diaz, but Liverpool are believed to have rejected their offers. Meanwhile, Rashford is reportedly keen on joining the Catalans despite not being their first choice for the winger position.

The report further claims that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Marcus Rashford is not a part of his plans next season. They are reportedly open to letting him leave for a price between €45 and €50 million.

Rashford's price tag is a reasonable one compared to Barcelona's previous targets, Luis Diaz and Nico Williams. Diaz will not be available below €80 million, making it a difficult deal for the Catalans. In this scenario, signing Rashford could be a good deal, even as a potential back-up winger.

