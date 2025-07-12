Viktor Gyokeres makes feelings clear about playing against William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes amid Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal transfer target Viktor Gyokeres has claimed Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are high-level defenders. In the UEFA Champions League last season, Gyokeres led the line in attack when Sporting suffered a 5-1 loss to the Gunners. The Swede also failed to score as Gabriel and Saliba kept him under wraps in that game.
During an extensive interview with France Football, Gyokeres was asked to name a few current players who have impressed him and he mentioned the Arsenal duo. He said (via Mirror):
"I’ve also faced very high-level defenders, like Gabriel and [William] Saliba. It’s a chance to play against those kinds of players."
According to Fabrizio Romano, Gyokeres has informed Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, that he only wants to join the Gunners this summer.
In the last few seasons, the absence of a target man in the Gunners' attack has been evident. It has also been attributed as one of the main reasons why they've repeatedly failed to win the Premier League.
Thus, Gyokeres is expected to improve the goalscoring proficiency, which could help the Gunners compete and win trophies going forward.
As a No.9, Gyokeres is a precise finisher who could deliver goals if receives proper support from his teammates. In 102 appearances for Sporting, Gyokeres has delivered 97 goals and 28 assists.
"I think he’s more right for Arsenal than he is for Man United" - Rio Ferdinand on Viktor Gyokeres
Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Viktor Gyokeres is more of an ideal signing for the Gunners than Manchester United. The iconic Premier League centre-back also claimed that Gunners supporters would be delighted if they sign Gyokeres, given his proven goalscoring ability.
Speaking on his podcast on YouTube, Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former Manchester United defender said:
"What I would say is Arsenal need a number nine, they need someone who can go in there and score goals. I think the Arsenal faithful will be delighted and rightly so that they’ve got someone who has shown they can score goals. I think he’s more right for Arsenal than he is for Man United, that’s my point with Gyokeres, so watch this space.”
Last season, Gyokeres was one of the most clinical strikers in Europe. He scored 54 goals and contributed 13 assists in 52 games for Sporting across competitions.