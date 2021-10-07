Who was Fuller Goldsmith? Tributes pour in as 'Chopped Junior' winner dies at 17

Chopped Junior 2017 winner Fuller Goldsmith recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was just 17 at the time of his passing. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by the Top Chef Junior production house Magical Elves:

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

The youngster was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the tender age of three and battled the disease four times throughout his life. He went into remission in August 2020 but unfortunately the cancer returned earlier this year.

The teen chef’s untimely demise has left the TV and culinary industry in shock. Several industry professionals, well-wishers and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Fuller Goldsmith following his death.

Everything about Fuller Goldsmith as Twitter mourns the loss of young chef

Fuller Goldsmith had been battling cancer since he was three years old (Image via Getty Images)

Fuller Goldsmith was a 17-year-old celebrity chef from Alabama. He is best remembered as the winner of Chopped Junior 2017. He competed in the show at the age of 13 and won the competition after making a beer-battered catfish with okra.

During an old interview with This is Alabama, his mother Melissa said the teen had been passionate about cooking since he was just three years old. However, his parents realized his potential after he decided to take part in the Food Network show:

“We didn't realize how talented he was until he went and won Chopped Junior. I guess when he cooks all day at home we take it for granted. When he applied for it, I really didn't think anything about it. He went online, he said it was me, and he signed up for Chopped Junior.”

The reality TV star donated his $10,000 winning prize to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. During the pandemic, he spent a lot of time cooking in the renowned Southern Ale House restaurant in Tuscaloosa.

The talented teen had been fighting leukemia since he was three. He underwent several years of chemotherapy, bone marrow transplant and spinal surgery battling cancer four times in his life before being declared cancer-free in August 2020.

Unfortunately, the disease returned in February and the chef took to Instagram to announce that he has been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor once again. He was supposed to start proton radiation and more chemotherapy to deal with cancer for a fifth time.

However, Fuller Goldsmith failed to survive the battle with life and passed away at the young age of 17. Following the news of his demise, several fans and admirers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the young talent:

Erin Lee @fundirector Sobbing! 🥺😭 So sad to hear this! I loved watching Fuller! Such an strong fight, great competitor, and amazing chef 🥺😭 people.com/food/chopped-j… Sobbing! 🥺😭 So sad to hear this! I loved watching Fuller! Such an strong fight, great competitor, and amazing chef 🥺😭 people.com/food/chopped-j…

Tim Reid @reidreporterguy PRAY FOR HIS FAMILY; 🙏17-year-old Fuller Goldsmith lost his battle with cancer Tuesday. He worked 7 years as a chef at Southern Ale House restaurant in Tuscaloosa. Executive Chef Brett Garner says he was one of his best chefs. Fuller would have turned 18 Saturday. PRAY FOR HIS FAMILY; 🙏17-year-old Fuller Goldsmith lost his battle with cancer Tuesday. He worked 7 years as a chef at Southern Ale House restaurant in Tuscaloosa. Executive Chef Brett Garner says he was one of his best chefs. Fuller would have turned 18 Saturday. https://t.co/8f1KvpqRKf

Mario White @coachmariowhite FULLER GOLDSMITH AKA GOLDMEMBER! I AM HONORED THAT I KNEW YOU AND YOU WERE AN INSPIRATION TO BE AROUND! YOU WERE A FIGHTER FROM DAY 1 TO THE VERY END! I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU AND NEVER FORGET YOU! REST EASY YOUNG KING! JOB WELL DONE! GODS PLAN! FULLER GOLDSMITH AKA GOLDMEMBER! I AM HONORED THAT I KNEW YOU AND YOU WERE AN INSPIRATION TO BE AROUND! YOU WERE A FIGHTER FROM DAY 1 TO THE VERY END! I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU AND NEVER FORGET YOU! REST EASY YOUNG KING! JOB WELL DONE! GODS PLAN! https://t.co/ilyKpBHiCm

Charlie Potter @Charlie_Potter Saban on the late Fuller Goldsmith: "I'd just like for Scott and his family to know our thoughts and prayers are with you and we're very saddened by his passing this week." Saban on the late Fuller Goldsmith: "I'd just like for Scott and his family to know our thoughts and prayers are with you and we're very saddened by his passing this week."

Universal Kids @UniversalKids We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of “Top Chef Junior” alum Fuller Goldsmith after his courageous battle with cancer. Fuller was always happiest in the kitchen getting to do what he loved. 1/2 We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of “Top Chef Junior” alum Fuller Goldsmith after his courageous battle with cancer. Fuller was always happiest in the kitchen getting to do what he loved. 1/2 https://t.co/hYihsroj6h

Walt Maddox @WaltMaddox @TCLThread Fuller’s life inspired - Fuller’s life provided all of us a profile in courage. Words fail to meet the sadness of this moment, however, @tuscaloosacity heartfelt prayers are with the Goldsmith Family. tuscaloosathread.com/tuscaloosas-fu… Fuller’s life inspired - Fuller’s life provided all of us a profile in courage. Words fail to meet the sadness of this moment, however, @tuscaloosacity heartfelt prayers are with the Goldsmith Family. tuscaloosathread.com/tuscaloosas-fu… @TCLThread

Drew Taylor @MrDrew_Taylor patch.com/alabama/tuscal… Today sucked. Just found out Fuller Goldsmith, a 17-year-old aspiring chef from Tuscaloosa, has died. I was lucky enough to interview him a few times. He wanted to open his own restaurant one day. He wanted to do big things. So sad. (via @JournoRyan Today sucked. Just found out Fuller Goldsmith, a 17-year-old aspiring chef from Tuscaloosa, has died. I was lucky enough to interview him a few times. He wanted to open his own restaurant one day. He wanted to do big things. So sad. (via @JournoRyan) patch.com/alabama/tuscal…

Fuller Goldsmith also took part in Top Chef Junior last year but had to pull out of the competition due to his health condition. His untimely demise comes just days before his 18th birthday.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and industry associates. However, his commendable talent, golden heart, and inspiring journey will always be cherished and remembered.

Edited by Siddharth Satish