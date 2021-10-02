Lyndell Mansfield accident: Tributes pour in as hairdresser passes away

Popular hairstylist Lyndell Mansfield reportedly passed away on Monday, 1 October 2021. She is remembered for her prominent work in the fashion and music industry. The news of her passing was confirmed by her friend Thea Basiliou on Instagram:

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. It doesn’t seem real. You’ve left us early.”

She was reportedly admitted to a London hospital and put on life support due to severe health complications. According to her GoFundMe page, the hairdresser was rushed to the healthcare facility after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage.

The Australian professional took her last breath after suffering from three consecutive cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month but recovered from the virus.

Following the news of her tragic demise, several friends and well-wishers took to social media to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the hairstylist.

Twitter mourns the loss of Lyndell Mansfield

Lyndell Mansfield was a recognized Australian hairdresser based in London. She was renowned for her work in the fashion industry and was involved in multiple high-profile projects like Paris Fashion Week.

She worked with prominent models, musicians and actors throughout her career. She was also a passionate traveler.

In addition to her professional skills, she was also known for her fun-loving attitude, jovial nature and vibrant way of life. She also collaborated with Clash Music and is remembered for her work on the Beth Ditto cover.

Lyndell Mansfield’s sudden demise left the online community in complete shock. Several social media users flocked to Twitter to mourn the loss of the much-loved haistylist:

PERFECT @theperfectmag Australia-born hair stylist Lyndell Mansfield sadly passed away today. Longtime friend and collaborator of Beth Ditto, Paloma Faith and Naomi Rapace, she was the pink whirlwind who enriched everyone’s lives 💕🕊 Australia-born hair stylist Lyndell Mansfield sadly passed away today. Longtime friend and collaborator of Beth Ditto, Paloma Faith and Naomi Rapace, she was the pink whirlwind who enriched everyone’s lives 💕🕊 https://t.co/fvKhauDl4q

My love to Tom and the rest of her family. Dazed @Dazed RIP Lyndell Mansfield 🖤 While being one of the most important hair stylists and creatives of our time, she was an all round icon, as everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her can contend. Our thoughts and love goes out to Lyndell’s family, friends and loved ones. 🕊️ RIP Lyndell Mansfield 🖤 While being one of the most important hair stylists and creatives of our time, she was an all round icon, as everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her can contend. Our thoughts and love goes out to Lyndell’s family, friends and loved ones. 🕊️ https://t.co/6lIfjOaLFO To meet Lyndell Mansfield was to experience warmth, light, and an all encompassing embrace of who you are.A photo I took of her in London. Always dancing, laughing, and loving fiercely.My love to Tom and the rest of her family. twitter.com/dazed/status/1… To meet Lyndell Mansfield was to experience warmth, light, and an all encompassing embrace of who you are.



Westwoof🐶 @NattyBowowow

All my Love + Condolences to her Parents + Loved Ones. “FIND YOUR SPACE,FILL IT UP WITH SPARKLES & SHARE IT WITH THOSE YOU LOVE, so you can all shine ✨” #LyndellMansfield 💖 Your Divine Sparkling Spirit Will Forever Guide Us 💖All my Love + Condolences to her Parents + Loved Ones. “FIND YOUR SPACE,

Anka Dabrowska @AnkaDabrowska Travel safe beautiful darling 💓💔💕🌸✨ thank you for your energy, laughs and dancing ⚡️✨⚡️You left far too soon but your pink sparkle will glow around us forever 💓💔💓 Sending all the love to Tom, family and friends ❤️ @itslyndell 💖 #lyndellmansfield Travel safe beautiful darling 💓💔💕🌸✨ thank you for your energy, laughs and dancing ⚡️✨⚡️You left far too soon but your pink sparkle will glow around us forever 💓💔💓 Sending all the love to Tom, family and friends ❤️ @itslyndell 💖 #lyndellmansfield https://t.co/qwwrkOi35g

A trooper and a legendary creative in her own time. Confirmed so much about promoting grassroots music. Already miss how we could be too much for people and not realise quite why. Rest in power. Dazed @Dazed RIP Lyndell Mansfield 🖤 While being one of the most important hair stylists and creatives of our time, she was an all round icon, as everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her can contend. Our thoughts and love goes out to Lyndell’s family, friends and loved ones. 🕊️ RIP Lyndell Mansfield 🖤 While being one of the most important hair stylists and creatives of our time, she was an all round icon, as everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with her can contend. Our thoughts and love goes out to Lyndell’s family, friends and loved ones. 🕊️ https://t.co/6lIfjOaLFO 'Because you can't stand around waiting for shit to happen.' - Lyndell MansfieldA trooper and a legendary creative in her own time. Confirmed so much about promoting grassroots music. Already miss how we could be too much for people and not realise quite why. Rest in power. twitter.com/Dazed/status/1… 'Because you can't stand around waiting for shit to happen.' - Lyndell Mansfield



Following the stylist’s hospitalization, her friend Donna Sullivan organized the “Life of Lyndell” campaign for raising funds to bring Lyndell’s parents to London when she was in critical condition. Unfortunately, she passed away before her parents’ arrival.

Lyndell’s mother Vivienne and father Barry reportedly spoke to the hairdresser via video call before she passed away surrounded by her close friends and longtime partner, Tom.

Lyndell Mansfield’s GoFundMe Page (Image via GoFundMe)

As per Donna’s update, proceedings from the GoFundMe campaign will be used for flight and transportation charges as well as funeral expenses.

Lyndell is survived by her parents and her partner. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues from all around the world.

