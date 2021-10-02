Lyndell Mansfield accident: Tributes pour in as hairdresser passes away

Popular hairstylist Lyndell Mansfield reportedly passed away on Monday, 1 October 2021. She is remembered for her prominent work in the fashion and music industry. The news of her passing was confirmed by her friend Thea Basiliou on Instagram:
“I can’t believe I’m writing this. It doesn’t seem real. You’ve left us early.”
She was reportedly admitted to a London hospital and put on life support due to severe health complications. According to her GoFundMe page, the hairdresser was rushed to the healthcare facility after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage.
The Australian professional took her last breath after suffering from three consecutive cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month but recovered from the virus.
Following the news of her tragic demise, several friends and well-wishers took to social media to pour in their heartfelt tributes to the hairstylist.
Twitter mourns the loss of Lyndell Mansfield
Lyndell Mansfield was a recognized Australian hairdresser based in London. She was renowned for her work in the fashion industry and was involved in multiple high-profile projects like Paris Fashion Week.
She worked with prominent models, musicians and actors throughout her career. She was also a passionate traveler.
In addition to her professional skills, she was also known for her fun-loving attitude, jovial nature and vibrant way of life. She also collaborated with Clash Music and is remembered for her work on the Beth Ditto cover.
Lyndell Mansfield’s sudden demise left the online community in complete shock. Several social media users flocked to Twitter to mourn the loss of the much-loved haistylist:
Following the stylist’s hospitalization, her friend Donna Sullivan organized the “Life of Lyndell” campaign for raising funds to bring Lyndell’s parents to London when she was in critical condition. Unfortunately, she passed away before her parents’ arrival.
Lyndell’s mother Vivienne and father Barry reportedly spoke to the hairdresser via video call before she passed away surrounded by her close friends and longtime partner, Tom.
As per Donna’s update, proceedings from the GoFundMe campaign will be used for flight and transportation charges as well as funeral expenses.
Lyndell is survived by her parents and her partner. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues from all around the world.