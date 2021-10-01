GOT7's Mark Tuan stuns everyone with high-heeled boots at Paris Fashion Week

On September 30, GOT7's Mark Tuan attended the Paris Fashion Week looking stunning in an all-black leather outfit. The detail that left millions of fans awestruck was his choice of footwear: high-heeled block boots.

Since fans spotted him at the Fashion Week, #MarkTuan_ParisFashionWeek has been trending on Twitter. He later also attended the RAF Simons show, donning a comfortable, colorful outfit.

GOT7's Mark Tuan gives models a run for their money at Paris Fashion Week

Ahgases (GOT7 fandom) have been unable to contain their excitement since seeing Mark Tuan absolutely slaying in an outfit that only a few can.

Mark Tuan wore a Rick Owens black jumpsuit, pairing it with a long black jacket from the same brand's 2021 Fall collection. The show-stealer was hands down the 14.5 cm transparent heeled Kiss Boots from Rick Owens' F/W collection, which the idol carried off with ease.

Readers can check out some fans reactions below:

A short clip of Mark walking in the boots also went viral:

𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘪 @MyOomfTuan



Mark Tuan Fashion Week

_ParisFashionWeek

#MarkTuan #段宜恩 @marktuan

YO he didn’t even flinch I’m so proud of him look at him walk in them heels 🤧Mark Tuan Fashion Week #MarkTuan _ParisFashionWeek YO he didn’t even flinch I’m so proud of him look at him walk in them heels 🤧



Mark Tuan Fashion Week

#MarkTuan_ParisFashionWeek

#MarkTuan #段宜恩 @marktuan

https://t.co/qvayJIbxZD

lisa 🌊🎨 @__perhappiness MARK IN HIGH HEEL BOOTS AND LEATHER PANTS IMWUWOQKQN)3727381$&/): MARK IN HIGH HEEL BOOTS AND LEATHER PANTS IMWUWOQKQN)3727381$&/): https://t.co/jCDk3dXz21

allyson @nyeongsoopreme

carpet premiere week



EXPENSIVE KING 👑 shang chi red paris fashioncarpet premiere weekEXPENSIVE KING 👑 #MarkTuan_ParisFashionWeek shang chi red paris fashion

carpet premiere week



EXPENSIVE KING 👑 #MarkTuan_ParisFashionWeek https://t.co/6zwGJmY5Tv

erz @rearvocals who in kpop but it's mark tuan for paris fashion week who in kpop but it's mark tuan for paris fashion week https://t.co/ahzQ6s04Pu

Fans also caught a glimpse of the idol before the red carpet, where he humbly took pictures with them while waiting for his car to arrive.

The Paris Fashion Week became a heavenly treat for the fans, too, as many had the opportunity to meet the GOT7 member. Multiple fans uploaded their once-in-a-lifetime moment of meeting, talking, and clicking pictures with the idol on Twitter.

Among the GOT7 members, Mark is known to be one of the fashionistas. Since leaving JYPE, he has participated in multiple magazine photoshoots ranging from GQ China to L'Officiel to Celine.

Fans had last seen the idol on the red carpet of Disney's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wearing a loose light violet-colored suit. They rightfully conjectured that he had some connection to the movie, and it was him lending his voice to the movie's OST: Never Gonna Come Down with BIBI.

The all-black look with boots on an already tall Mark Tuan is something fans didn't know they'd need, but they love that they've seen it.

GOT7's Mark Tuan teases full group comeback at Paris Fashion Week

Mark Tuan also teased a GOT7 comeback at the event. According to WWD, the rapper said that the band's members would "get back together and release [new] music - soon."

He first revealed that "something super personal" is on its way for a release in a few weeks, only to spill the beans about a group comeback.

The group's last release was Encore, a single released in February, promising fans that they'll keep on singing for them even if the world ends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer