GOT7's JAY B and BamBam take over Twitter with their hilarious interaction on Station Z

JAY B,GOT7's leader, hosted Station Z on September 15 and called his group member BamBam as a guest. IGOT7 or Ahgase, the group's fandom, had already predicted the chaos the two group members bring when they are together, and the fans were right.

A few minutes into the live broadcast, #JAYBonStationZxBamBam hashtag started trending.

Spilling beans about Youngjae's comeback, new meme material for Ahgase, behind-the-scenes of shows, missing the group and much more ensued for an hour as the duo took over KBS Cool FM.

GOT7's JAY B and BamBam take over Station Z and Ahgases can't get enough of them

It has been almost nine months since the group left JYP Entertainment and the seven members went on to focus on their solo careers. They promised they would still be active as a group, glimpses of which are sprinkled all over the members' social media accounts.

On September 15, JAY B's R&B show on KBS Cool FM's Station Z had a guest everyone was looking forward to - the Thai Prince BamBam. Seeing the two men together, laughing, and having fun brought back memories for both the members and the fans.

The duo had a petty fight, held a group meeting, called up Youngjae, and more as fans couldn't stop enjoying the GOT3 crumbs they were receiving.

Check out some incredible moments from the radio show below:

🐥 i love you GOT7! this chaos, this is GOT7!

🐍 that’s right

🌴 we always have overlapping audio

🐍 that’s right, we’re the experts

🌙 🤣 it’s so... funny... 🤣

🌴 excuse me youngjae-ssi

🌙 this radio is fun!



@GOT7Official #GOT7

syd ⌜团子⌟ @xciii9394_ they’re talking about the chaos of got7 being together. bambam said “of course got7 is the best with being chaotic” and jayb said “i love that chaos. i always miss that kind of chaos”🥺🥺🥺 they’re talking about the chaos of got7 being together. bambam said “of course got7 is the best with being chaotic” and jayb said “i love that chaos. i always miss that kind of chaos”🥺🥺🥺

딸체 @jaebambum Youngjae: to be honest i JUST saw Bambam

JAY B: let’s be honest, we JUST saw each other too



*doing the got7 greeting*

JAYB: to be honest we already did it today^^

Youngjae: I had a schedule today with both Jaebeom and Bambam Youngjae: to be honest i JUST saw Bambam

JAY B: let’s be honest, we JUST saw each other too



*doing the got7 greeting*

JAYB: to be honest we already did it today^^

Youngjae: I had a schedule today with both Jaebeom and Bambam

@jaybnow_hr @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita @BamBam1A 🌙 (뱀뱀이) '솔로데뷔'라고 안하고 컴백으로 한 이유가요~ 신인대기실 쓸까봐..🌴🐍 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ🌴 나 진짜.. 거짓말 안하구 너무.. 창피야.. 🌙 (뱀뱀이) '솔로데뷔'라고 안하고 컴백으로 한 이유가요~ 신인대기실 쓸까봐..

@jaybnow_hr @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita @BamBam1A https://t.co/YkLkUGIm1T Youngjae said when they met today BamBam jokingly told the boys that the reason why he didn't call it his 'solo debut' but called it a comeback instead was because he didn't want to use the rookie waiting rooms HAHAHAHAH Bammie pls 😂 Youngjae said when they met today BamBam jokingly told the boys that the reason why he didn't call it his 'solo debut' but called it a comeback instead was because he didn't want to use the rookie waiting rooms HAHAHAHAH Bammie pls 😂



🌴: this is the best song in the album!

🐍: did you listen to the entire album?

🌴: I did! Did you (to my album)?

🐍: yes!

🌴; ah yes yes right

🌴: riBBon is good, it also fits your age now



onStationZxBamBam

Youngjae: *makes random noises in the background*



JayB: *giving up* excuse me youngjae-ssi…



Youngjae: THIS RADIO IS SO MUCH FUN



Please they’re so chaotic 😭😭

야나 누나 ♡ @hbmark93 GOT7 is so damn clingy lol I can’t believe Youngjae wants to stay on the line throughout the show LOOOL GOT7 is so damn clingy lol I can’t believe Youngjae wants to stay on the line throughout the show LOOOL

While all of this happened, Ahgases expressed their absolute delight while watching the three boys bicker.

muni ⚘ @wjeking how a got7 has ahgases acting every time they interact: how a got7 has ahgases acting every time they interact: https://t.co/krKtE0h3sh

izzah @SVNlTZYS this is not about rnb anymore its reminiscing got7 old moments and playing got7 songs on radio in the midnight session this is not about rnb anymore its reminiscing got7 old moments and playing got7 songs on radio in the midnight session

igotjae @ig_igotjae

#JAYBonStationZxBamBam

#JayB #BamBam Being a Got7 member rule 1: Always tease your members whenever you get a chance 😌 Being a Got7 member rule 1: Always tease your members whenever you get a chance 😌

#JAYBonStationZxBamBam

#JayB #BamBam https://t.co/V7dDhgVKto

A few hours before the live radio show, the group's maknae line, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom uploaded similar images to their Instagram accounts. The latter even captioned it as "Maknaes On Top", and now fans wonder if a full group comeback is finally in the works.

Back in April, JAY B shared that the members are planning to release one album per year as a group. It makes sense too.

Here's what the members have been up to in 2021: BamBam, JAY B, Yugyeom have released their solo albums. Youngjae has been busy with Netflix's So Not Worth It and his musical, along with other projects.

Jackson is working on expanding his company Team Wang, and has released multiple songs, LMLY (Leave Me Loving You), Drive You Home and as a PANTHEPACK project member, BUZZ and DNA.

Jinyoung is focusing on his acting projects and while he was busy with the legal drama The Devil Judge, and will appear in the upcoming drama, Yumi's Cell.

Mark has been busy with his own things, be it once-in-a-while streaming or photoshoots with the biggest fashion magazines. He recently attended the red carpet for Disney's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and even lent his voice to an OST along with BIBI.

Edited by R. Elahi