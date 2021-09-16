×
GOT7's JAY B and BamBam take over Twitter with their hilarious interaction on Station Z

H1GHR MUSIC and GOT7's leader JAY B and BamBam (Image via Instagram/@stationz89.1)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Sep 16, 2021 06:24 AM IST
News

JAY B,GOT7's leader, hosted Station Z on September 15 and called his group member BamBam as a guest. IGOT7 or Ahgase, the group's fandom, had already predicted the chaos the two group members bring when they are together, and the fans were right.

A few minutes into the live broadcast, #JAYBonStationZxBamBam hashtag started trending.

Spilling beans about Youngjae's comeback, new meme material for Ahgase, behind-the-scenes of shows, missing the group and much more ensued for an hour as the duo took over KBS Cool FM.

GOT7's JAY B and BamBam take over Station Z and Ahgases can't get enough of them

It has been almost nine months since the group left JYP Entertainment and the seven members went on to focus on their solo careers. They promised they would still be active as a group, glimpses of which are sprinkled all over the members' social media accounts.

On September 15, JAY B's R&B show on KBS Cool FM's Station Z had a guest everyone was looking forward to - the Thai Prince BamBam. Seeing the two men together, laughing, and having fun brought back memories for both the members and the fans.

The duo had a petty fight, held a group meeting, called up Youngjae, and more as fans couldn't stop enjoying the GOT3 crumbs they were receiving.

Check out some incredible moments from the radio show below:

They called Youngjae and did GOT7 greetings together!!!

COME AND GET IT GOT7 😭😭😭😭😭😭

#GOT7 #갓세븐 @GOT7Official https://t.co/F86ReBjGJc
(youngjae laughing)
🐥 i love you GOT7! this chaos, this is GOT7!
🐍 that’s right
🌴 we always have overlapping audio
🐍 that’s right, we’re the experts
🌙 🤣 it’s so... funny... 🤣
🌴 excuse me youngjae-ssi
🌙 this radio is fun!

@GOT7Official #GOT7
https://t.co/jaguS0bBz8
they’re talking about the chaos of got7 being together. bambam said “of course got7 is the best with being chaotic” and jayb said “i love that chaos. i always miss that kind of chaos”🥺🥺🥺
Youngjae: to be honest i JUST saw Bambam
JAY B: let’s be honest, we JUST saw each other too

*doing the got7 greeting*
JAYB: to be honest we already did it today^^
Youngjae: I had a schedule today with both Jaebeom and Bambam
Youngjae said when they met today BamBam jokingly told the boys that the reason why he didn't call it his 'solo debut' but called it a comeback instead was because he didn't want to use the rookie waiting rooms HAHAHAHAH Bammie pls 😂

#JAYBonStationZxBamBam #GOT7 twitter.com/_puchi_b/statu…
just Jaebeom spoilering Youngjae’s comeback for the nth time and Bambam trying not to laugh 😭

@BamBam1A @jaybnow_hr @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita #bambam #jayb #youngjae #뱀뱀 #제이비 #영재 @got7official https://t.co/kBvtMy3Ou5
Reason for playing riBBon
🌴: this is the best song in the album!
🐍: did you listen to the entire album?
🌴: I did! Did you (to my album)?
🐍: yes!
🌴; ah yes yes right
🌴: riBBon is good, it also fits your age now

#JAYBonStationZxBamBam
#JAYB #제이비 @jaybnow_hr
*Bambam talking about how loud GOT7 is*

Youngjae: *makes random noises in the background*

JayB: *giving up* excuse me youngjae-ssi…

Youngjae: THIS RADIO IS SO MUCH FUN

Please they’re so chaotic 😭😭
#JAYBonStationZxBamBam
@jaybnow_hr @BamBam1A @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita https://t.co/jo7OpuL1Pm
GOT7 is so damn clingy lol I can’t believe Youngjae wants to stay on the line throughout the show LOOOL

While all of this happened, Ahgases expressed their absolute delight while watching the three boys bicker.

how a got7 has ahgases acting every time they interact: https://t.co/krKtE0h3sh
this is not about rnb anymore its reminiscing got7 old moments and playing got7 songs on radio in the midnight session
OHMYGOD NEW MEME UNLOCKED 😭😂

#JAYBonStationZxBamBam https://t.co/7aHszBYJp2
Being a Got7 member rule 1: Always tease your members whenever you get a chance 😌
#JAYBonStationZxBamBam
#JayB #BamBam https://t.co/V7dDhgVKto

A few hours before the live radio show, the group's maknae line, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom uploaded similar images to their Instagram accounts. The latter even captioned it as "Maknaes On Top", and now fans wonder if a full group comeback is finally in the works.

Back in April, JAY B shared that the members are planning to release one album per year as a group. It makes sense too.

Here's what the members have been up to in 2021: BamBam, JAY B, Yugyeom have released their solo albums. Youngjae has been busy with Netflix's So Not Worth It and his musical, along with other projects.

Jackson is working on expanding his company Team Wang, and has released multiple songs, LMLY (Leave Me Loving You), Drive You Home and as a PANTHEPACK project member, BUZZ and DNA.



Jinyoung is focusing on his acting projects and while he was busy with the legal drama The Devil Judge, and will appear in the upcoming drama, Yumi's Cell.

Mark has been busy with his own things, be it once-in-a-while streaming or photoshoots with the biggest fashion magazines. He recently attended the red carpet for Disney's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and even lent his voice to an OST along with BIBI.

Edited by R. Elahi
