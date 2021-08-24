JAY B reveals SOLO:FUME tracklist collab artists ft. MAMAMOO Wheein, Jay Park & more; Twitter reacts 

OT7's leader JAY B is gearing up to make his solo debut with an incredible bang. He raised the hype by blacking out the names of all collaborating artists in his first EP SOLO:FUME's tracklist reveal. Today on 23 August 2021, H1GHR MUSIC unveiled the names, offering fans a long-time favored collab with MAMAMOO's Wheein.

Who are collaborating with JAY B on SOLO:FUME?

After his sensuous solo debut single Switch It Up, singer, producer and lyricist JAY B is all ready to show a new side in SOLO:FUME (Style of my own: FUME).

Ahgase or iGOT7 (GOT7's fandom) have hardly seen a dearth of content from their favorite stars, and JAY B is no exception. He unveiled a list of incredible artists he has collaborated with in his upcoming release, and the one Ahgase is most excited about is AM PM feat. Wheein which is produced by GRAY.

Wheein and JAY B are both powerhouses on their own. Their soothing and powerful voices are capable enough to hit through the roofs. As the iconic duo come together for a soon-to-be stupendous album, fans are calming their nerves through nostalgia.

A clip of JAY B and Wheein sharing the stage at an event is doing the rounds on Twitter and has already garnered 85k views. Check it out below:

Earlier, there were rumors of Wheein joining H1GHR MUSIC following her departure from RBW, MAMAMOO's agency. However, it was later denied by her representative.

Who would've thought a JAY B and Wheein collab was up for grabs? Especially with the famous producer, GRAY?

Check out the reactions from fans below:

JAY B shared his desire to collaborate with different artists in his recent interviews. Ahgase know the singer's love for hip hop music. The fandom is also aware of the various personas that JAY B has fostered, during his time as a member of GOT7, JJ Project, JUS2 and as an independent artist under Def.

Wheein's strong vocals and incredible talent seem like the perfect fit for the GOT7 leader to make an unforgettable track.

The singer has also collaborated with H1GHR MUSIC's co-founder, American rapper-songwriter Jay Park, on one of his title tracks, "B.T.W." The track was produced by another co-founder, Cha Cha Malone.

Jay Park's synergy with Cha Malone is addicting, to say the least. With all three eminent creators combining for a sensational track, sparks are set to fly.

Other artists include JUNNY and GroovyRoom, who have collaborated on the track FAME. On the track In To You, JAY B has teamed up with g1nger and producer WOOGIE. This will be followed by Count On Me, another track created by him and producer GroovyRoom.

Check out the entire tracklist and the singer's emotional message below:

In an exclusive deal, a special track titled Paranoia will be released in a CD only format.

JAY B's SOLO:FUME is due for release on 21 August 2021, 6.00 PM KST.

