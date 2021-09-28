×
Salt Bae's London restaurant menu prices leaves the internet scandalized

Salt Bae's London restaurant menu prices have left the internet scandalized (Image via Getty Images and Nusr_Et/Instagram)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Sep 28, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Feature

Salt Bae, the Turkish chef who became a viral meme a few years ago, recently opened his own restaurant in London. The internet sensation launched the first U.K. outlet of his Nusr-Et Steakhouse at the Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge.

The global restaurant chain spans 15 different international destinations, including New York, Dubai and Miami. The anticipated London outlet soon became one of the most famous eateries in the city.

Salt Bae’s restaurant in London. 🤯 The price of a steak has killed me 💀 https://t.co/vVZ96OHmTc

However, the majority of consumers were left completely shocked after seeing the hefty price tags on the menu. One such visitor took the internet by storm after posting a picture of their bill on Twitter. Items in the eatery reportedly range between £17 to a whopping £700.

A look into Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse London menu

Salt Bae launched his London restaurant on September 23, 2021 (Image via Getty Images)
According to Square Meal, the average price of eating at the Nusr-Et London restaurant can cost up to £80. As per the receipt, a golden burger costs a massive £100, a sirloin steak £120, a steak tartare £40, a nusret baklava £44, a buratta £25, nusret salad £23 and onion flower £18.

Meanwhile, a giant tomahawk costs as high as £630. The venue's signature dish, the giant tomahawk covered in golden leaf, stands at £700. The beverages in the restaurant are also equally expensive. A simple diet coke comes at £9, while a virgin mojito and a red bull both carry a price tag of £11.

The eye-watering price of London’s Nusr-Et Steakhouse has left the internet completely scandalized. Several social media users also called out Salt Bae for launching a heavily priced menu at his eatery.

Twitter reacts to Salt Bae’s expensive London restaurant menu

Salt Bae aka Nusret Gokce (Image via Getty Images)
Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae is a Turkish chef, butcher, restaurateur and entertainer. In January 2017, he gained immense recognition after becoming a viral internet meme for his unique steak seasoning technique.

The chef posted several videos on social media, highlighting his distinct method of sprinkling salt on a steak. His videos and images went viral across the globe and soon turned him into a living meme.

The memes gave a huge boost to Salt Bae’s social media and made his restaurant chain popular among the elite. He ended up serving some of the top international celebrities in the world and established his eatery in popular world-class destinations.

After nearly three years of planning since 2018, the restaurateur finally opened a London outlet earlier this month. Unfortunately, it failed to impress most customers due to its highly expensive menu.

After one Twitter user posted a picture of their dinner receipt, netizens flocked to the platform to slam Salt Bae and his restaurant for launching a high priced menu:

SALT BAE IN LONDON..THIS GUY WILL NOT MAKE IT TO HEAVEN.. I DONT HAVE THE CAPACITY TO EVEN WATCH https://t.co/gm4NWwqUXW
Saltbae? More like Moneybae 😂 👉🏼 https://t.co/GmMp78bXOc
salt bae charging £44 for red bulls 😳😳😳 clear agenda https://t.co/CpKhgqBHNS
It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you. https://t.co/PufkwKzthM
Salt bae is a scam. https://t.co/eYzMn8teWi
£25 for a plate if buratta? £18 for coke?? Salt Bae is the biggest scammer https://t.co/uq4YbCEpbH
2 coca cola’s £18, 4 red bulls for £44. Salt Bae’s restaurants are legalised robberies 😭😭 https://t.co/hWJKNlPDMG
44 great british pounds for 4 redbulls… having a laugh. https://t.co/xgzs8f2cEu
i’m actually pissed that salt bae is famous and i’m not
Salt Bae actually charges £9 for a Diet Coke !! £630 for a “giant steak” …… even if I was loaded I’m not sure I could bring myself to eat here https://t.co/RS5Zt2Whrh
If you’re wondering how much it costs to go dining at salt bae restaurants.
That’s equivalent to $2500
My grandfather used to say 2 kind of people wear sunglasses indoors.
Blind people and idiots.
#saltbae #steakhouse https://t.co/MuuJGPYhUr
£44 for 4 redbulls??? Is salt bae okay 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/fppPGd0Lv9
Me: Don’t you think £11 for a Red Bull is a bit steep?

Salt Bae: https://t.co/h1aQof7RmW

Also Read

Did you see what Salt Bae did there? It’s a scam https://t.co/QuSEKpyYlJ

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Salt Bae will respond to the vitriol against the exorbitant food prices in his restaurant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
