Who is John Tesh married to? All about his marriage as composer opens up on his health and cancer relapse

Former Entertainment Tonight co-host John Tesh recently revealed that his cancer has relapsed. The pianist and composer also stated that he discovered his cancer's return amidst the pandemic crisis last year.

John Tesh said that he feels better now after his cancer is once again in remission. Tesh told PEOPLE:

"I went back into the trenches — I was battle ready. I felt less like a guy who was sick trying to get well and more like somebody who was healed well resisting sickness."

The cancer has left him without one functional kidney. Furthermore, Tesh had to get his prostate surgically removed.

According to the report, he is currently cancer-free. John Tesh also praised his wife in the interview for motivating him when he felt like giving up. He added:

"Ultimately my wife and I went toe-to-toe and she said, 'I am not going to abide this. This is my battle too. And you're giving up.'"

Who is John Tesh's wife, Connie Sellecca?

The 69-year old John Tesh has credited his wife, Connie Sellecca, as the reason he was able to survive cancer twice. He said:

"If she hadn't been my advocate and such a brilliant study of prostate cancer, I wouldn't have made it (during the 2015 diagnosis)."

John married Connie Sellecca on April 4, 1992. The couple has a 27-year old daughter named Prima. The husband and wife first met in Palm Spring in the late-1980s. John Tesh had reportedly hired corset singers to serenade a song written by him while proposing to Connie.

Sellecca was born in New York City on May 25, 1955. Connie was a fashion model during the mid-1970s and then transitioned into her acting career with a TV movie called The Bermuda Depths in 1978.

In 1978 and 1979, she also appeared in a few TV movies and one-time roles in TV series. Connie Sellecca got her first role as Lisa Benton in the TV series Flying High (1978-1979).

Throughout the 1980s, Connie worked in several TV series, including The Greatest American Hero and Hotel, amongst others. Meanwhile, in the 1990s, the New York native appeared in multiple TV movies like Passport to Murder (1993) and Doomsday Rock (1997).

The model-turned-actress received a prestigious Golden Globes nomination in 1987 for her role in Hotel as Christine Francis.

Also Read

Connie Sellecca took a hiatus from acting in 2002 and returned in 2009's The Wild Stallion, where she played Matty. Her last role was in All About Christmas Eve (2012).

She was previously married to actor Gil Gerard during the 1980s and gave birth to his son. In 2015, Connie Sellecca co-wrote and directed her husband John and former husband, Gill, for the movie Intelligence for Your Life.

Edited by Prem Deshpande