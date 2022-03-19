LaKevia Jackson: Young Thug's baby mama shot and killed in bowling alley incident

Atlanta police are searching for a male suspect responsible for fatally killing the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son. LaKevia Jackson was shot at after getting into an argument with a man at a bowling alley on Thursday. Family members stated that the 31-year-old was attending a birthday party at the location.

Following the spat between Jackson and the stranger, he reportedly waited in the parking lot for 20 minutes. He shot her while she was leaving the venue.

As the investigation into Young Thug's baby mama's death continues, Lieutenant Woolfolk released a statement saying:

"We will find the person who's responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody."

Law enforcement also claimed to have acquired surveillance footage of the incident and evidence at the crime scene. They also announced that they had several cooperating witnesses willing to identify the suspect.

On the night of Jackson's killing, the rapper was in Austin performing at the annual SXSW festival. He has not yet released a statement following Jackson's death.

Young Thug's baby mama killed after argument over bowling ball

LaKevia Jackson's mother, Sherina Jackson, told reporters:

"I didn't know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby. I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming. Then her best friend said she's not breathing!"

She added:

"I lost my baby all over a bowling ball."

Thug, real name Jeffrey Lamar Williams, met Jackson when she was attending high school in his hometown of Atlanta.

The 30-year-old rapper has six children, of which three are sons, and the remaining three are daughters. He has had his children with four different women.

Who is Young Thug?

The rapper has more than ten gold and multi-platinum certifications from just one studio album, two compilation albums, three EPs, 21 singles, and 19 mixtapes. Along with his own music, he has also featured in nearly 48 different songs.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2022, the singer is reportedly worth $8 million.

The rapper said in an interview that he plans to build his own city in Atlanta with ten acres of land, gifted by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi.

