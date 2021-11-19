Who is Young Thug's fiancée? Rapper spotted with Mariah The Scientist

Young Thug recently sparked dating rumors with singer Mariah The Scientist, leaving fans confused about his relationship status with fiancée Jerrika Karlae. Many have speculated that the longtime partners have possibly parted ways amidst the rapper’s new romance controversy.

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug were first linked after the latter’s label, YSL Records, posted pictures of the duo warming up to each other at a party. The Always n Forever singer was also seen hugging The London hitmaker in one of the photos.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist spotted at tonight’s Falcons and Patriots game!! (🎥: @owtspoken_ on IG) Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist spotted at tonight’s Falcons and Patriots game!! (🎥: @owtspoken_ on IG) https://t.co/1bkdZFLfDc

More recently, the pair were spotted together at the Falcons vs. Patriots NFL game, intensifying the romance rumors even further. The latest rumors come just a few months after Jerrika Karlae mentioned that her relationship with Young Thug is still going strong.

In August, the Karlae Swimwear founder also gifted $100K to Young Thug for his birthday. As of now, it remains unclear if the couple recently parted ways, and if the latter is romantically involved with Mariah The Scientist at all.

All about Jerikka Karlae, Young Thug's fiancée

Young Thug has been linked to several women throughout his career but his longest relationship was with Jerrika Karlae. The duo reportedly met at Gucci Mane’s studio and made the news after they got engaged in 2015.

Jerrika Karlae is a model, businesswoman, influencer and also a singer. She was born in North Carolina and raised in Georgia. Her mother, Nekia Hauser, previously managed artists like Young Dolph and Young Scooter.

According to TIDAL, Karlae grew up assisting her mother in recording sessions, concerts and photoshoots. The 28-year-old ended up launching her career as an Instagram influencer in 2014 and also established her own swimwear line called Karlae Swimwear.

The entrepreneur came under the spotlight after she started dating the Hot singer following several years of friendship. The duo have remained inseparable since their engagement but their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch a few years later.

In 2020, Jerrika Karlae posted a cryptic tweet and fans were quick to speculate that the message was directed towards her fiance:

“That’s some narcissistic s**t. You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima f***ed up individual … when you the devil.”

However, the rapper denied the allegations and confirmed that he had been single for the past two years. Surprisingly, Karlae opened up about her relationship with Young Thug during an interview with HotNewHipHop in August and shared that the couple have an “undeniable bond”:

“We have an undeniable bond. We love each other to death, in a weird way. Right now, we’re in the process of just proving that we’re not going to be Mr. and Mrs. Smith and try to tear each other’s heads off. We’re just vibing and enjoying life, but that’s my baby and vice versa.”

However, she also mentioned that despite their seven-year long relationship, the pair were not looking forward to tying the knot at the moment:

“I just want us to be on the same page and focus on having so much fun. When we first met, I was really hard on him. But now, I just want us both to enjoy these experiences, be grateful, and enjoy our lives. With my journey in music and him being a CEO, I can’t see us getting married right now.

Jerrika further continued:

I feel like now we need to focus on being artists and living our lives because we were together since we were like babies. We never got to take a breather and not think about marriage and other scary stuff.”

Unfortunately, it is likely that the couple decided to call it quits once again as Young Thug recently sparked dating rumors with Mariah The Scientist.

However, no confirmation of a break-up between Thugger and Karlae has been made available to the public. The rapper has also maintained silence over his current closeness with Mariah The Scientist.

