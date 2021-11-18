Young Dolph net worth 2021: Rapper's fortune explored

On November 17, 36-year-old rapper Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., aka Young Dolph, was killed in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. Young Dolph was purchasing cookies at Makeda's in Airway Boulevard. He was murdered there when an unidentified perpetrator shot him from their car and escaped.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis said:

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis said:

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

The statement also added that no information about the suspect is available as of yet. However, it is presumable that further investigation will turn up more leads about the perpetrator. The rapper is survived by his partner Mia Jaye and daughter and son, Tre and Aria.

How much was Young Dolph worth at the time of his unfortunate demise?

According to several publications, Young Dolph was worth around $3 million. The Chicago-born rapper amassed most of his fortune from his career in the music industry, which spanned over 12 years.

In 2008, Young Dolph released his first Mixtape Paper Route Campaign. Around two years later, he launched his own record label named Paper Route Empire. Under the banner of his completely independent label, the rapper released another mixtape called Welcome 2 Dolph World in 2010. This was followed by the mixtapes High Class Street Music and High Class Street Music Episode 2.

The Memphis native reportedly received an offer from Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (under Epic Records) in 2014. However, he declined, choosing to stay independent. Young Dolph's risk paid off in 2016 when his debut album King of Memphis charted at 49th (at its peak) in the Billboard 200.

In 2018, Young Dolph's album Role Model peaked at #15 while charting in the Billboards 200 list for seven weeks. His albums with Key Glock, Dum And Dummer (2019), and Dum And Dummer 2 (2021) both peaked the chart at number eight. The rapper's highest-charting studio album was 2020's Rich Slave, which topped the Billboards 200 list at #4.

Young Dolph has had eight albums, 19 mixtapes, and 13 singles as a leading artist. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with artists like Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Yachty, amongst others.

While not much is known about his investments or ventures, Young Dolph owned multiple luxury and sports cars along with a mansion in Memphis.

