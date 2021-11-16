Who is Keleigh Sperry? All about Miles Teller's wife as couple star in Taylor Swift's 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video

On Monday, November 15, Taylor Swift released the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," starring real-life couple Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. The music video of the bonus track included in the re-release of Swift's album Red was also interestingly directed by the original Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

In the video, Top Gun: Maverick actor Teller portrays a groom (presumably playing Taylor's ex) being haunted by the memories of the singer on his wedding day. Keleigh Sperry, the actor's real-life wife, plays the bride.

Swift took to her Twitter on Sunday to share her experience working with Blake Lively. She wrote:

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut."

Keleigh Sperry modeled for One Management for 7 years

Miles Teller has been in a relationship with Keleigh Sperry since 2013. The two got engaged in August 2017 during their safari trip to Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa. They got married in Hawaii in September 2019.

The pair met in 2013 at a Black Keys party. While reminiscing about her first meeting with Miles Teller, Keleigh told Vogue:

"He was so charming and charismatic. I adored him from the first moment we met."

Keleigh Sperry was born in Orange County, California, on October 16, 1992. As per her IMDb profile, she is a model and a short film actress with two film credits. Sperry has reportedly starred in Opeth: The Devil's Orchard (2011) and Dance (2017).

The 28-year-old model is also friends with Taylor Swift, as proven by her appearance at the 11-times Grammy-winning singer's 2014 birthday bash. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are also reportedly friends with the former's The Spectacular Now co-star Shailene Woodley and her partner Aaron Rodgers.

As a model, Keleigh Sperry has previously worked with ONE Model, NY/LA models and was associated with One Management for over seven years until 2019. The California native has also been associated with former Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda as his first female ambassador since his term ended in 2021.

Furthermore, Sperry has been associated with an international nonprofit NGO called Wheels 4 Life, which provides aid in 30+ countries. They work with volunteers to provide needy people with a bike. She also endorses a Finish alcoholic beverage brand called Long Drink, which is co-owned by her husband, Miles Teller.

