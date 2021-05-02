Miles Teller's appearance at the Kentucky Derby with Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley sends fans into a frenzy 

Actor Miles Teller made an appearance at the Kentucky Derby with his colleague Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The photo sent fans into a frenzy after seeing this unlikely group of celebrities together.

Teller, Rodgers, and Woodley were spotted together in a group photo with several other big names. Considering the vibrant dynamic of everyone, it's not hard to believe that they would've bumped into each other at this elite event. Woodley and Teller were co-stars in the "Divergent" movie. They've known each other for quite a while.

The best part of the Aaron Rodgers Kentucky Derby pic is that Miles Teller is randomly on the end of the row. pic.twitter.com/x2KbNCXak7 — Replacement level tweeter (@D_nasty02) May 1, 2021

Both actors also showed up with their significant others. Woodley was with Rodgers, who she quietly started dating. They are now engaged. Teller was with his spouse, Keleigh Teller. Most of their group photos together ended up on Keleigh's social media accounts. That drove fans into a frenzy.

Fans react to Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, and Aaron Rogers together at the Kentucky Derby

Sources: Miles Teller to the Packers https://t.co/KQho4NfuZN — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 1, 2021

Aaron, Shailene, Miles Teller — i’m all in baby https://t.co/9LmNIyh3Mf — Rachel (@rachelallmaras) May 1, 2021

Are we just not gonna talk about Miles Teller hanging with the Packer squad https://t.co/KJZHHBuah2 — Austin Charles (@metzdogg) May 1, 2021

Teller and Rodgers showed up in near opposite color schemes with their outfits. The NFL quarterback wore a mainly black suit with a patterned purple shirt. Teller wore a lighter, near pink suit with a white shirt below the jacket.

Why is everyone so shocked about Miles Teller bring a part of the group at the Kentucky Derby?



Guys, look at how many movies Teller and Woodley have been in together. Wouldn't you think they'd probably be friends?



Lol people can't connect the dots pic.twitter.com/dKVELA1eVb — JJReva50 (@jjreva50) May 1, 2021

Two questions I have: what is Rodgers doing with his hand and why is Myles Teller in this pic? https://t.co/NdYzIMH84T — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 1, 2021

Miles Teller is my favorite Packer https://t.co/BiojvNdbHb — karin. (@KarinAbcarians) May 1, 2021

Woodley and Keleigh were much closer to a matching scheme. Both of them wore an outfit with bright pink colors that stood out. Keleigh's was more of a dress, while Woodley wore an outfit with pants and a vest-like top.

Rodgers wasn't without his own company at the Derby. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was present at the event with other teammates from the Green Bay Packers. Bakhtiari's spouse Frankie Shebby posted photos of Teller and the company as well.

My man rubbing elbow with Miles Teller and those guys from Pitch Perfect 2 👀 — Sac Card Collects (@SacCardCollects) May 1, 2021

This might be the greatest “best man” group ever David Bakhtiari, Aj Hawk, Randall Cobb and Miles Teller 🥶 https://t.co/U3ZvEX1iIk — drew (@Rojostanaccount) May 1, 2021

Tf is miles teller doing here 😂 https://t.co/7QDuZPRtG5 — Griffin Hyde (@mail_man89) May 1, 2021

Rodgers' appearance with Teller comes days after rumors about the quarterback's rift with his team. According to reports, Rodgers wants to make his way out of Green Bay soon. Reports also suggest that the quarterback is unhappy with the leaks but will pursue his goal nonetheless.