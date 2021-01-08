NFL: Aaron Rodgers has put together an MVP season

The Green Bay Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with their 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick came as a shock to Aaron Rodgers and many Packers fans.

Who remembers these statements made by Aaron Rodgers before the 2020 NFL Season?

“I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people,” Rodgers said Friday in a conference call that marked his first public comments on the Packers’ draft. “Obviously I’m not going to say that I was, you know, thrilled by the pick necessarily, but the organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that.’’

“There are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers said. “My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. As much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

After the press conference Aaron Rodgers had after the Packers drafted Love it had many people thinking that his time in Green Bay may be coming to an end. Instead Rodgers turned it into motivation to show the Packers that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Aaron Rodgers has used the Jordan Love pick as motivation

Aaron Rodgers came out in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season and showed that this year was personal. Rodgers completed 72% of his passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns against Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers would go four weeks without throwing an interception.

Aaron Rodgers' 121.5 QB Rating this season was the second highest mark in NFL history.



The highest rating in NFL history belongs to the great Aaron Rodgers (122.5, 2011). pic.twitter.com/YoMsr8PAGA — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 4, 2021

In those four games Aaron Rodgers would throw the football 30 or more times in each game. He would throw two or more touchdowns in each of the four games as well. Rodgers would post his worst game of the 2020 NFL Season in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the one and only game that he did not record a passing touchdown. It would also be the same game that he threw his first two interceptions. Rodgers would only complete 45% of his passes and recorded a QBR of 35.4 in the Week 6 loss to the Bucs.

After the Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers would go on a hot streak throwing 11 touchdowns in three games. Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback recorded seven games that he threw four touchdowns. He has only thrown two interceptions in one game during the 2020 NFL Season and that was in Week 6.

There has only been two games during this season that he has thrown less than two touchdowns. Green Bay finished the 2020 NFL Season with a (13-3) record and the number one seed in the NFC. Rodgers finished the season with a career high in completion percentage, touchdown percentage and passing touchdowns.

Just when everyone started to think Aaron Rodgers days in Green Bay were numbered the 37 year old quarterback leads them to the playoffs. There are two more trophies for Aaron Rodgers to obtain this season. In his 16th year, Rodgers will be holding the NFL MVP Award and potentially a Super Bowl trophy.