Who is Victoria Pedretti's boyfriend? 'You' star dating Dylan Arnold rumors explained

Victoria Pedretti was recently spotted hanging out with her You co-star Dylan Arnold amid speculation of an ongoing romance between the two. The pair sparked dating rumors for the first time after they were photographed together earlier this month.

According to Page Six, the duo were seen leaving a cannabis shop in Los Angeles on Monday, November 15. They also grabbed a few drinks from a nearby coffee shop following their short shopping trip.

Arnold wore a printed t-shirt, denim shorts, a bucket hat, and red sneakers, while Victoria Pedretti donned a casual tee, black leggings, navy blue cap and white trainers. The latest outing further intensified rumors of a possible relationship.

Exploring Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold relationship rumors

Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold in a still from 'You' (Image via Netflix/You Season 3)

Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold met while filming the third season of the popular Netflix show You. While the former reprised her role as protagonist Joe Goldberg’s wife, Love Quinn, the latter was one of the new actors to join the latest season of the thriller.

The After alum played the role of struggling college student Theo Engler, who fell for his next-door neighbor Love. As the characters developed a complicated romantic relationship, the actors left fans mesmerized by their onscreen chemistry.

Following the show's release, rumors about Pedretti and Arnold dating in real life made the rounds on social media. Earlier this month, the pair were photographed grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

As per photos obtained by Page Six, the duo were seen buying household items like toilet paper, laundry detergent, and sponges. They also appeared in high spirits while grabbing coffee together from a local restaurant.

In another such sighting, the rumored couple entered the same house with toothbrushes and other supplies. They were also reportedly seen leaving the same house later that same day.

ᴴ @hiddlouistan victoria pedretti and dylan arnold are dating in real life, muffin eating flirtation worked. I'm so happy for them they look so good I don't know who I'm jealous of victoria pedretti and dylan arnold are dating in real life, muffin eating flirtation worked. I'm so happy for them they look so good I don't know who I'm jealous of https://t.co/mOcpl2AK1W

Prior to their latest sighting, a source close to the actors told Entertainment Tonight that the pair started dating a few months ago:

“Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months.”

However, none of the stars have publicly confirmed or denied the rumors about their alleged relationship. Both actors are known for keeping their private lives out of the public eye.

Despite his stint in several popular films over the past few years, Arnold has never been linked to any of his colleagues or co-stars prior to The Haunting of Hill House actress. Meanwhile, nothing is also known about the latter’s past relationships.

Edited by Srijan Sen