Who is Dylan Arnold? All about Theo from 'You' Season 3

Dylan Arnold is one of the new cast members who has joined the third season of Netflix’s popular psychological thriller series, You. The actor plays the role of Theo, a struggling college student who has fallen in love with his neighbor, protagonist Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).

The show's official Instagram account recently posted a clip to introduce Dylan’s character to viewers. In the video, Theo can be seen introducing himself to Love, who has now moved to the town of Madre Linda with her husband Joe and son, Henry.

In the latest season, Love and Joe have shifted to a new town to start their life afresh, leaving behind their criminal past.

However, it is likely that the introduction of Theo’s character and a possible love triangle will alter the lives of the lead couple once again.

You is reported to be one of Dylan Arnold’s biggest acting roles so far. The series premiered on October 15, 2021 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Everything to know about Dylan Arnold

Dylan Arnold is an American actor, best known for playing the role of Noah in the After film franchise alongside Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He was born on February 11, 1994 in Seattle.

He attended the University of North Carolina School of Arts and began his acting career with the 2018 American slasher film Halloween. He played the role of Cameron Elam in the movie and also reprised his character in the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills.

Dylan also ventured into stage performance and played the role of Justin in the acclaimed play Good Boys and True in 2019. That same year, he bagged the role of Noah, protagonist Tessa’s ex-boyfriend in the popular romantic drama After.

He also reprised his role in the sequel After We Collided in 2020. His role in You was finalized in November 2020.

Dylan Arnold is reportedly close to his mother, Laurie B. Arnold. The latter is an author and computer games designer. She has contributed to the script of popular children’s show Dragon Tales and has designed more than 50 games.

Meanwhile, there is no information about Dylan's personal life so far. It is not known if the actor is currently in a relationship. Reports suggest that he is possibly single and only focusing on his career.

The performer has also garnered a significant following on social media as he boasts more than 90K followers on Instagram.

