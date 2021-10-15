'Another Life' Season 2 review: Netflix's latest season full of sci-fi goodness

Netflix dropped the latest season of Another Life this week, offering a sci-fi experience to the max. Created by Aaron Martin, the Katie Sackhoff and Selma Blair starrer follows astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) and her team into space searching for intelligent life. Their mission is to find the source of a mysterious alien artifact that appeared on planet Earth.

The Netflix Original was shot in 4K, showcasing the best of the tech to enhance the spatial experience for viewers.

[SPOLERS AHEAD]

'Another Life' Season 2: A review

The latest season of Another Life picks up right from the finale of season 1, with Commander Niko Breckinridge watching The Achaia destroy an entire planet right in front of her as a clear message of destroying Earth on their next mission.

Niko puts her life on the line in order to negotiate with The Achaia after changing her mission's aim. The layers of mistrust pile higher when she is directly confronted with her dreams and desires in exchange for her becoming The Achaia's envoy. But when the crew discovers The Achaia’s weakness, the season turns into a race against time for them to get back to Earth.

Another Life Season 2 pushes the boundaries of sci-fi and ventures beyond in the world of astrophysics through elements of space and time. With things like wormholes as fuel, alien minds taking control and the hallucinations, viewers are in for a ride from the unseen and unknown. The show is packed with sci-fi goodness till the very end.

While the emergence of numerous storylines might become a hindrance at first, Another Life Season 2 shines in the middle, all because of the characters themselves.

Katee Sackhoff as Niko is brilliant, and her representation as a commander, a fighter, and a soldier is like a cherry on top even when she's a love interest, a mother, and a woman dealing with the weight of trauma and misfortune. Her character is constantly evolving throughout the series, and she is always seen pushing herself, highlighting the selflessness she holds for the people she cares for.

Ultimately, Another Life Season 2 has a strong ending for a powerful sci-fi, a complete all-in-all package. Even characters like Zayn (JayR Tinaco) and Bernie (A.J. Rivera) are handled with complexity and given importance, as is their romance just like the other crew members.

The official synopsis for Another Life Season 2 reads:

"Another Life centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff), who is focused on searching for alien intelligence. She leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As Niko and her young team investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission."

Another Life Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

