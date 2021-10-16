'You' Season 3 takeaways: Netflix's thriller series sheds light on toxic relationships, parenthood and obsession

Netflix's You is not just another show that talks about stalkers, obsession, thrillers and technology. It is the kind of series that builds an entire story around these elements, especially showcasing them from the stalker's point of view to get a glimpse inside their head.

The series is created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The Penn Badgley starrer is based on a psychological thriller book series of the same name, authored by Caroline Kepnes.

'You' Season 3: Takeaways

The show focuses on different elements of one's personality that might need some digging before being fully exposed. They are everyday facets that usually get ignored.

Toxic relationships

The series, You, mostly revolves around toxic relationships in today's world. From people exploiting one another to the consequences of breaking away from a relationship.

A follower of You would know the kind of relationships Joe Goldberg has had all his life. From his mother abandoning him, Candace leaving him, to Love killing everyone he likes. His past trauma has affected his present and future in multiple ways.

This season, viewers will witness how Joe feels trapped in marriage, all because he wishes to be a good father and husband. He wants to break away from his old patterns, in fear that his son Henry might turn out like him.

He knows that abandoning his marriage will forbid him from seeing Henry ever again. Coupled with that, his wife, Love, will inexorably play the victim card and leave the mess behind for him to clean.

She cannot stand the thought of him being with someone else even though her heart is not in the relationship anymore.

Parenthood is not easy

As viewers watch Joe and Love become parents to Henry, they will notice the ups and downs of parenthood. Season 3 of You starts off with the two managing their lives as new parents in the most candid form.

Considering the sleepless nights and constant diaper changes, they almost seem like a normal family. But they are two people who fell out of love and are only together because of their child.

A sacrifice of its own form, Joe and Love decide to put their best efforts in. They even go for couples therapy, just to make their marriage work. Parenthood is all about putting the kids forward and letting them have the best of everything.

But of course, carrying your baby along to the site of the crime is obviously not ideal.

Obsession can be deadly

There is a thin line between infatuation and obsession, the latter is laden with malevolence and spite.

You talks widely about crushing on someone and actually turning into a stalker. Wanting to be with them every second, watching their every move, breaking into their house and crossing boundaries, obsession drives everyone crazy.

The show also highlights the not-so-common consequences of such obsession, with instances in which Joe literally kills or is on the verge of killing every girl he has ever met.

Such topics are important to discuss before they turn nefarious. Although the show might be a fiction-based drama, it still highlights other nuances such as the subtle political messages, social commentary on anti-vaxxers and a country's usual bias towards every community except one.

The official synopsis for You Season 3 reads:

"In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the Northern California, where they’re surrounded by privileged people. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks?"

You Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

