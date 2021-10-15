Where to watch 'You' Season 3? Trailer, cast and all about the thriller series

Netflix's You is back, and so is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) with his wry smile and trusty cap. Only this time, he has an accomplice in wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Will there be more murders? If yes, how will they be executed? Do they trust each other enough? Much is up in the air as the world gears up for another round of Badgley's intense-ness.

Scheduled for release on Netflix, You Season 3 will see a dynamic shift in narrative as Goldberg and Quinn channel their energies into raising baby Henry. Additionally, they'll have to adjust to balmy Northern California, where they have tech entrepreneurs and mommy bloggers for neighbors.

The official synopsis reads:

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

'You' Season 3 release date and air time

You is now available on Netflix as of 15 October 2021. It released at 12.00 am Pacific Time (PT) and 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET) in the United States, 8.00 am in the United Kingdom, 12.30 pm in India and 6.00 pm in Sydney, Australia.

'You' Season 3 trailer

The You Season 3 trailer garnered 8 million+ views and over 250K likes on YouTube within four weeks of its release. It's easily one of Netflix's best bets at getting biz, given the massive hype surrounding the thriller's third installment.

What to expect from the third installment of thriller series, 'You'?

The first two seasons followed the same path where a bookstore manager devolves into a kill-happy stalker who decimates any threat that comes in his way of chasing love. In Season 3, showrunner Sera Gamble has introduced a twist that will take a murderous turn.

Speaking with Decider, Gamble said:

"It’s an open ended exploration. That sounds very intellectual. The college professor in me wants to say that we and the audience are on a bit of a journey into exploring love and toxic masculinity."

You Season 3 also stars Michaela McManus, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows and Tati Gabrielle in key roles.

Edited by Sabine Algur