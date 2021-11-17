×
Penn Badgley reacts as Fox news reporter Laura Ingraham's 'You' video leaves internet in splits

Laura Ingraham was left confused at a &#039;You&#039; mention on her show &#039;The Ingraham Angle&#039; (Image via Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Nov 17, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham’s hilarious misunderstanding of a reference from Netflix’s You has left the online community in splits. A viral clip from The Ingraham Angle showed guest Raymond Arroyo discussing the measles episode from the hit series:

“You know I was watching an episode of You where measles came up.”

However, Ingraham mistook the title of the show for herself, resulting in a confusing exchange between the two:

“Wait, wait, wait, when did I mention measles?”
And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: https://t.co/Kf3jHXUliQ

In response, Arroyo reiterated that he saw it “on You,” leaving the host further perplexed about the reference:

“What was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke? Raymond, I’ve never had the measles. What are you talking about? It’s stupid.”

Despite further clarifications, Arroyo failed to explain the reference to Ingraham and the segment came to a close shortly after. You actor Penn Badgley also came across the viral clip and responded to the segment on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Laura Ingraham’s video on ‘You’

Hilarious &#039;You&#039; video from &#039;The Ingraham Angle&#039; left the internet in splits (Image via Getty Images)
The puzzling conversation between Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo about Netflix’s thriller series You recently took the internet by storm. The viral footage even caught the attention of You star Penn Badgley himself.

However, unlike the majority of social media users, the actor was convinced that the act was staged. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to share his reaction to Ingraham’s confusion and also mentioned that Arroyo made him laugh:

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off.
Definitely a bit. His delivery is great tho twitter.com/jaylawrence91/…

While discussing a topic on “woke TV shows” Arroyo referenced an episode of You where lead pair Joe and Love’s son contracted measles from an unvaccinated family. However, the show's title left host Ingraham confused as she misunderstood the mention as a reference to her own show.

When a frustrated Arroyo later mentioned that You was a show on Netflix, Ingraham replied:

“There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

Following the release of the video, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the segment:

Y'all if you ever thought the folks over at Fox News couldn't get any dumber, Laura Ingraham just said hold my beer. #YouNetflix #Netflix #FoxNews https://t.co/8oLiCbb51b
Part of me - having watched this four times now and LOL-ed each time - feels like he's pranking Ingraham, I mean, he waits 53 seconds to say, "There's a show called 'You' on Netflix," but then again, even after he says that, she says, "A show called Laura Ingraham?"😂😂😂😂😂😂
@KevinMKruse @ParkerMolloy “There’s a show on Netflix called ‘You.’”*Finally, now she’ll get it*“There’s a show on Netflix called Laura Ingraham?” https://t.co/PC8W5Cklgp
once again proving why you shouldn’t be watching fox news , but hey , thanks for the free #younetflix publicity laura ingraham https://t.co/LYpQzl3AEZ
Laura Ingraham just doesn't get it!He is talking about the show called "You" on Netflix. This is a great series, by the way.Watching Laura & Raymond talk is like watching a clip from Dumb & Dumber!#DemVoice1 twitter.com/atrupar/status…
Laura Ingraham can't conceive of a world where the pronoun "You" isn't always related directly to her.She also can't conceive of a world where all nouns, verbs, adverbs and adjectives aren't always about her.
After today’s “You’s on First?” video, people are saying this is Laura Ingraham’s favorite drink. She doesn’t like the chocolate version though, because it’s too dark for her. https://t.co/py9SHtGefU
Laura Ingraham when someone mentions: YOU. https://t.co/9KM5WE87Je

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Laura Ingraham will finally acknowledge her misunderstanding and also address Penn Badgley’s response to her segment.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
