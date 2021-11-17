Penn Badgley reacts as Fox news reporter Laura Ingraham's 'You' video leaves internet in splits

Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham’s hilarious misunderstanding of a reference from Netflix’s You has left the online community in splits. A viral clip from The Ingraham Angle showed guest Raymond Arroyo discussing the measles episode from the hit series:
“You know I was watching an episode of You where measles came up.”
However, Ingraham mistook the title of the show for herself, resulting in a confusing exchange between the two:
“Wait, wait, wait, when did I mention measles?”
In response, Arroyo reiterated that he saw it “on You,” leaving the host further perplexed about the reference:
“What was on me? What are you talking about? I’ve never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke? Raymond, I’ve never had the measles. What are you talking about? It’s stupid.”
Despite further clarifications, Arroyo failed to explain the reference to Ingraham and the segment came to a close shortly after. You actor Penn Badgley also came across the viral clip and responded to the segment on Twitter.
Twitter reacts to Laura Ingraham’s video on ‘You’
The puzzling conversation between Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo about Netflix’s thriller series You recently took the internet by storm. The viral footage even caught the attention of You star Penn Badgley himself.
However, unlike the majority of social media users, the actor was convinced that the act was staged. The 35-year-old took to Twitter to share his reaction to Ingraham’s confusion and also mentioned that Arroyo made him laugh:
While discussing a topic on “woke TV shows” Arroyo referenced an episode of You where lead pair Joe and Love’s son contracted measles from an unvaccinated family. However, the show's title left host Ingraham confused as she misunderstood the mention as a reference to her own show.
When a frustrated Arroyo later mentioned that You was a show on Netflix, Ingraham replied:
“There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”
Following the release of the video, netizens flocked to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the segment:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Laura Ingraham will finally acknowledge her misunderstanding and also address Penn Badgley’s response to her segment.