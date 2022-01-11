Who was Earl Swavey? Tributes pour in as Los Angeles rapper dies aged 26 

The hip-hop community recently lost one of its most talented stars in Earl Swavey. He was 26 years old at the time of his death and the news was confirmed by his representative.

The rapper’s cause of death remains unknown and further information is yet to be revealed. His family members and friends have not issued any official statement about his death.

His fans expressed their frustration on social media as several rappers have died over the past few months. A few of them passed away from health-related complications while others were shot and killed.

Life and career of Earl Swavey

Earl grew up in South Los Angeles. His father died when he was a baby and he was raised by his single mother.

The artist’s brother, alongside his cousin Jay Rock, began rapping when he was young. The singer was inspired by popular artists such as T.I., Rick Ross, and 50 Cent, and soon began pursuing a career in music.

The artist's cause of death is yet to be revealed

He first released a mixtape, Business Before Pleasure, in 2013. The mixtape also included the song Beef, which made A$AP Yams get in touch with him. In a 2015 interview with Grungecake, Earl said that Yams was like a brother to him:

“He would send me Christmas gifts and always look out for my mom and ask if she needed anything. I could call him anytime and he would always answer, no matter what. I definitely gained some wisdom from him.”

The hip-hop star and G Perico then collaborated with Yams on the song London Drugs. He also worked with artists such as Greedo, Mozzy, Melly, and others.

He then released his mixtape Gangland in 2016, followed by three more projects in 2021 – The Dirtiest, Unphuckwithable, and Gangland 4.

In an interview with No Jumper in 2018, the artist said that he plans on doing better than what he did last time. He continued and said:

“As long as my sh*t risin’, I feel like I’m doing good.”

Public and popular personalities pay tribute to the rapper

The artist's name was popular in the music industry, although he did not have a Wikipedia page. Netizens paid tribute to him on Twitter when they heard about his death.

Papa Cochise @PAPAgandaJP 🏾 RIP to the young legend Earl Swavey. RIP to the young legend Earl Swavey. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/csNXqYjPIG

TRON A @DJA_Tron RIP EARL SWAVEY 🥺🤦🏿‍♂️🥺🤦🏿‍♂️ RIP EARL SWAVEY 🥺🤦🏿‍♂️🥺🤦🏿‍♂️

AzSWAYE🥷🏾. @AzSWAYE it was deeper than rap with us bro. Smfh RIP Earl Swaveyit was deeper than rap with us bro. Smfh RIP Earl Swavey 💔😓 it was deeper than rap with us bro. https://t.co/U5xH88s4HM

Thrash Simmons @EastownJ This was my introduction to Earl Swavey and was intstantly a fan. RIP Playboy. music.apple.com/us/album/let-m… This was my introduction to Earl Swavey and was intstantly a fan. RIP Playboy. music.apple.com/us/album/let-m…

Detailed information on the rapper’s personal life currently remains a mystery and it is yet to be ascertained whether he was married, or dating someone.

