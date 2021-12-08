Who is Cuban Link? All about 50 Cent's girlfriend as couple's Instagram story trends online

50 Cent was recently spotted in a viral social media video with his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link. The latter shared a Boomerang video cuddling with her boyfriend for a selfie on her Instagram story.

Link made a kissy face and while she touched her partner’s chin, his expression was something that is being loved by everyone who saw the video. She captioned the video:

"first he's sour then he's sweet lol"

The public also had a fun time while expressing their opinions about selfie skills of 50 Cent.

About Cuban Link

Also known as Jamira Haines, Cuban Link is a popular Instagram model and influencer. The Sun reports that she is around 25 years old.

Considering Link’s Instagram profile, she looks like a multi-talented personality.

Her posts prove that she is a professional model, although she says that she is an aspiring corporate lawyer. Link is also a fitness instructor and her official Instagram page also sells Women Athleisure Clothing. The page has around 143,000 followers.

50 Cent and Cuban Link relationship timeline

50 Cent and Cuban Link sparked relationship rumors when they made a public appearance at the premiere of the show, Power, in 2019.

50 Cent and Cuban Link at the New York premiere of For Life (Image by Arturo Holmes via Getty Images)

While it is unknown when the two started dating, they did reveal some details about their first date. Appearing on an Instagram live, 50 Cent said:

“The first time I went to meet her, she gave me an address and it was the restaurant.”

Haines replied:

“He wasn’t coming to my house!”

The two have not yet faced any issues in their relationship. In an interview with People, they once stated that they adopted collage-making to avoid problems in their relationship.

50 Cent's past relationships

The rapper has a son with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, Marquise Jackson, who was born in October 1996. He then dated Daphne Joy and had a second son, Sire Jackson, in September 2012.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia