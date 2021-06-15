“Cancel Chrissy Teigen”: Model’s apology for “horrible tweets” backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Chrissy Teigen has landed in hot water once again after new bullying accusations made by American fashion designer Michael Costello came to light. The new claims emerged following the model’s recent public apology addressing her controversial past behavior.
Michael Costello recently took to Instagram to share that Chrissy Teigen and stylist Monica Rose have allegedly ruined his career in the industry.
The designer claimed that in 2014, Teigen publicly accused him of being racist based on a few “photoshopped comments” and threatened to end his career.
“As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay. I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”
The ex “Project Runway” contestant also shared screenshots from his conversation with Chrissy Teigen, where he reached out to the model to share his side of the story. As per the chat, she maintained her stance and told Costello that racist people like him “deserve to suffer and die.”
Michael also claimed that he lost several jobs and contracts due to Chrissy and Monica’s influence in the industry. He mentioned that over the years, the two threatened brands to cut their ties with him based solely on fake stories.
Michael Costello also shared that the situation caused him to live in a “deep, unhealed trauma” for the past seven years and compelled him to have “suicidal thoughts.”
Also read: “So embarrassing”: DJ Khaled trolled over “awkward” performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event
Twitter erupts with “Cancel Chrissy Teigen” demands following Michael Costello’s claims of bullying
Chrissy Teigen previously came under fire after her old tweets harassing American media personality Courtney Stodden resurfaced online. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, the latter shared that they were constantly bullied by the 35-year-old after marrying Doug Hutchinson in 2011 (Stodden identifies as non-binary).
At the time of the marriage, Courtney was 16, and Doug 51. The pair were constantly criticized due to the considerable difference in their age. Courtney also claimed that Chrissy Teigen has severely bullied them in the past, even sliding into her DMs.
After the old tweets made the rounds online, the television personality publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden on Twitter.
After maintaining a month-long silence regarding the issue, Teigen released another public apology through a blog post on Medium.
“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”
However, Chrissy’s public apology immediately backfired after the shocking revelation from Michael Costello. Fans were once again left highly disappointed with her past behavior.
Chrissy Teigen has also been accused of bullying Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham, among others. As online reactions continue to pour in, the model is yet to publicly address the latest claims made by Michael Costello.
Also read: Rob Riggle accuses estranged wife Tiffany of planting a hidden camera and spying on him
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.