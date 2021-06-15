“Cancel Chrissy Teigen”: Model’s apology for “horrible tweets” backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Chrissy Teigen has landed in hot water once again after new bullying accusations made by American fashion designer Michael Costello came to light. The new claims emerged following the model’s recent public apology addressing her controversial past behavior.

Michael Costello recently took to Instagram to share that Chrissy Teigen and stylist Monica Rose have allegedly ruined his career in the industry.

The designer claimed that in 2014, Teigen publicly accused him of being racist based on a few “photoshopped comments” and threatened to end his career.

“As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay. I may never be okay, but today, I am choosing to speak my truth.”

The ex “Project Runway” contestant also shared screenshots from his conversation with Chrissy Teigen, where he reached out to the model to share his side of the story. As per the chat, she maintained her stance and told Costello that racist people like him “deserve to suffer and die.”

Michael also claimed that he lost several jobs and contracts due to Chrissy and Monica’s influence in the industry. He mentioned that over the years, the two threatened brands to cut their ties with him based solely on fake stories.

Michael Costello also shared that the situation caused him to live in a “deep, unhealed trauma” for the past seven years and compelled him to have “suicidal thoughts.”

Twitter erupts with “Cancel Chrissy Teigen” demands following Michael Costello’s claims of bullying

Chrissy Teigen previously came under fire after her old tweets harassing American media personality Courtney Stodden resurfaced online. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, the latter shared that they were constantly bullied by the 35-year-old after marrying Doug Hutchinson in 2011 (Stodden identifies as non-binary).

At the time of the marriage, Courtney was 16, and Doug 51. The pair were constantly criticized due to the considerable difference in their age. Courtney also claimed that Chrissy Teigen has severely bullied them in the past, even sliding into her DMs.

After the old tweets made the rounds online, the television personality publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden on Twitter.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

After maintaining a month-long silence regarding the issue, Teigen released another public apology through a blog post on Medium.

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

However, Chrissy’s public apology immediately backfired after the shocking revelation from Michael Costello. Fans were once again left highly disappointed with her past behavior.

*SERIOUS* CW: Self-Harm



Fashion Designer Michael Costello exposes Chrissy Teigen and Monica Rose for allegedly trying to ruin his business. Michael says “I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide.” pic.twitter.com/wcp0tkTinJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

“Honey wake up. Time to cancel Chrissy Teigen again.” pic.twitter.com/ljszy5pE43 — aMucc 🐵 (@amurkymuc) June 15, 2021

I was against cancel culture until they came for Chrissy Teigen, I’ve been a believer ever since. — gregg (@Gregggyboy) June 8, 2021

I despise cancel culture BUT I am so glad to see Chrissy Teigen’s life fall apart — the fat kardashian (@hoenails) June 8, 2021

The queen of cancel culture Chrissy Teigen got herself cancelled? pic.twitter.com/3OUqDz8pnV — Nick SWANb€rg (@nswanz34) June 15, 2021

I am LIVING for #cancelchrissyteigen ❤️❤️❤️ let’s goooooooo — hannah (@hannah27211206) June 7, 2021

as shitty as today has been the fact that Chrissy Teigen is finally getting cancelled is the happiness that I needed to cancel out the sadness lmao — the claire witch project (@dietcolafan) June 14, 2021

Oh @chrissyteigen you are my favorite cancel. You kicked so many when they were down, you, too won’t be redeemed. Bye again, Chrissy. https://t.co/Ox7yDGe3gC — Macy Harper (@macyharperfla) June 14, 2021

the only cancel culture I support rn is cancel culture on Chrissy Teigen — katlyn 🌸 (@kkattlyn) June 8, 2021

Cancel Chrissy Teigen. ☺️ — A figment of your imagination (@DoseofAji) June 14, 2021

Chrissy Teigen has also been accused of bullying Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham, among others. As online reactions continue to pour in, the model is yet to publicly address the latest claims made by Michael Costello.

