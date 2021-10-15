"Obsessed with me": Lil' Kim and 50 Cent's Instagram feud explained

On October 13, Lil' Kim and 50 Cent reignited their online feud when the latter shared a TikTok video of Kim dancing; which he compared to a Leprechaun. The video on 50 Cent's Instagram garnered several comments, including one from Lil' Kim herself.

In her comment, 47-year old Lil' Kim (aka Kimberly Denise Jones) wrote,

"This one ain't it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh [with you] but corny boo. [You] falling off, I'm too bad and too fly in this video [you] reaching now but we all know why. Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much."

The rapper and singer-songwriter further claimed that the meme had been out for months and insinuated that 50 Cent searched for it as she was on his brain "24/7." Kim added:

"Dm me next time I'll send you exclusives cause you mad late. This meme been out months ago so you searched for this you probably made it. Lameeeeee."

50 Cent (aka Curtis James Jackson III) deleted the original video from his Instagram page and a day later reposted it. In the caption of the new post, he wrote:

"all i said was i thought this was funny..."

Brief history of 50 Cent X Lil' Kim feud:

It was 2003, when the two rappers were associated together for a collaboration on Lil' Kim's song Magic Stick. Two years later, in 2005, 50 Cent dissed Kim in his song Piggy Bank. The lyrics of the song included a dig at Kimberly's rumored cosmetic surgery,

"Freak b***h look like Kim before the surgery."

Back in 2005, Lil' Kim told the Associated Press,

"I can't front. I don't have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore ... violent."

She further referred to their feud and said,

"How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that's just not cool."

After 16 long years, their bickering resumed when 50 Cent compared Lil' Kim to an owl while commenting on the outfit she wore for the BET Awards. Lil' Kim replied to 50 Cent on Instagram, saying,

"I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go, u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."

Lil' Kim on 50 Cent's owl comment (Image via lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram)

Here's how the rapper's followers reacted to Lil' Kim and 50 Cent's Instagram controversy

To no one's surprise, 50 Cent deleting the original post only to repost the video at a later time spawned several reactions. While some followers took the incident in a humorous way, few labeled the 46-year old rapper as 'petty.'

Comments on 50 Cent's reposted video that took a dig at Lil' Kim dancing (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

Comments on 50 Cent's reposted video that took a dig at Lil' Kim dancing (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

Comments on 50 Cent's reposted video that took a dig at Lil' Kim dancing (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

Also Read

Comments on 50 Cent's reposted video that took a dig at Lil' Kim dancing (Image via 50cent/Instagram)

50 Cent had taken multiple times digs at Lil' Kim through his songs between 2002 and 2005.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan