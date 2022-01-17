Who was Sad Frosty? Tributes pour in as rapper dies aged 24

The hip-hop community lost yet another member with the death of Sad Frosty. The rapper died on January 14 as confirmed by an Instagram post on his account.

He was 24 years old at the time of his death. Frosty's cause of death remains unknown and his family members and friends have not yet shared an official statement on the same.

Everything known about the musical star

Sad Frosty was a well-known artist and released several songs including Crib with a Lake, New Kicks, and Ice Cream.

He also remained in touch with his fans through social media. The rapper was active on TikTok, although he did not post any videos related to music and preferred to share humorous content.

Frosty generally kept himself away from social media and mostly posted to promote his songs. His last Instagram post was on July 2021.

Frosty had around 200,000 followers on Instagram and 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Similarly, his last post on Facebook was shared in 2018. He had around 61,900 followers on TikTok and he shared his last video on the platform three days before his death. He spoke about his song ADHD Freestyle in his last post.

His real name has not yet been revealed, although his last Instagram post states that he was born on March 4, 1997.

Frosty became a familiar name in the music industry following the release of his song, ADHD Freestyle. He then collaborated with DC The Don on a song called Beavis & B*tt-Head, which has around 1.4 million views.

Fans pay tribute to Sad Frosty on Twitter

Despite having several popular songs under his belt, Frosty did not have a Wikipedia page of his own. However, he was well-known in the hip-hop community. Fans expressed their grief on social media when they heard of his death:

cam🦭 @yeaitstrill Can’t believe sad frosty died that’s so unexpected Can’t believe sad frosty died that’s so unexpected

SAMAD SAVAGE charted #5 on iTunes!!! @samadsavage 🤲🏾 R.I.P. Sad frosty. Only met you once and you had such friendly energy. Sad to know you are gone, happy to know your free of any pain earth gave you.🤲🏾 R.I.P. Sad frosty. Only met you once and you had such friendly energy. Sad to know you are gone, happy to know your free of any pain earth gave you. 😔🤲🏾

Julian @jvliannnn not gonna act like i was a fan at all or anything but rip sad frosty not gonna act like i was a fan at all or anything but rip sad frosty

moxas @Moxas_ Rip Sad Frosty



I will see you in the next life my friend🖤 Rip Sad FrostyI will see you in the next life my friend🖤

crack den @BeatsByMom Rip sad frosty shit is was so outta the blue ☹️ Rip sad frosty shit is was so outta the blue ☹️💔❤️ https://t.co/KuX7zYb1iH

𝙅𝙪𝙅𝙞𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣༄ @iHateJuJitson i cannot imagine what Daij is feelin rn.. this hurts RIP Sad Frostyi cannot imagine what Daij is feelin rn.. this hurts RIP Sad Frosty 💔 i cannot imagine what Daij is feelin rn.. this hurts 😔😔 https://t.co/sxL6emuK0D

Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ @Mr2KGod Sad Frosty death got me extra shocked right now Sad Frosty death got me extra shocked right now https://t.co/WYJHjWNqTK

🅿️erdón ? @DACoconut



God bless his family tho 🏾 not gonna sit and pretend like i heard 1 Sad Frosty songGod bless his family tho not gonna sit and pretend like i heard 1 Sad Frosty songGod bless his family tho 🙏🏾 https://t.co/oEaS4zdQAG

Detailed information on Frosty's family, career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be disclosed.

The hip-hop community has lost several artists in the last few months. While a few died of natural causes, others were murdered or shot. The list includes famous names like VNZA, Supa Gates, KTS Dre, and Mike Darole.

