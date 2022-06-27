Costco’s Solar Patio Umbrella Recall: Brand, product details and everything to know amid fire hazard fears

Following several reports of burns and fires, Costco is recalling 400,000 umbrellas as part of an umbrella recall. Customers are complaining of the lithium-ion battery overheating and catching fire, which has resulted in the recall.

The umbrella recall is due to the product being a fire and burn hazard as a result of the solar panel overheating. The product is sold by Sunvilla Corporation, and Costco sells it exclusively at its warehouses and online, too.

Costco’s Solar Patio Umbrella Recall: All you should know

Costo is recalling solar patio umbrellas due to fire hazard (Image via Getty Images)

Sold under the name “10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas,” the product has LED lights along with a black solar panel battery, with a solar panel battery puck at the umbrella’s top. These have a mark that read “YEEZE 1” or “YEEZE.”

Customers who brought these umbrellas between December 2020 and May 2022 are being informed about the recall. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission also issued a statement where they stated that consumers in possession of these umbrellas should stop using them immediately. The Safety Commission has also advised customers to remove the solar panel puck from the top and store it somewhere away from the sun.

Having received six reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, three of the incidents occurred while the puck was charging. Hence, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has advised users not to charge the puck with an AC adapter.

At the same time, the other two reports talked about the pucks overheating and catching fire while attached to the umbrella. One out of these has been injured due to smoke inhalation. Customers are being informed about the same and are being offered a full refund for these umbrellas. Customers can go to any Costco warehouse nationwide and ask for a refund.

Sunvilla, the manufacturer of these faulty umbrellas, has also issued a notice on their website. The notice, updated on June 23, 2022, says:

“SunVilla 10' Solar LED Market Umbrella recalled due to fire/burn hazard; sold exclusively at Costco. Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. If unable to return the product to Costco, please call us at 866-600-3133 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email us at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com, or fill out the form below and a Customer Service agent will be in touch.”

SunVilla issued a notice on their website regarding the umbrella recall. (Image via sunvilla.com)

33,000 of these umbrellas have been sold in Canada as well. As part of the same umbrella incident, Heath Canada issued a public notice stating the same about the recall. Here too, Health Canada, SunVilla and Costco are working together to bring back these faulty pieces to avoid any mishap.

The patio umbrellas in question are 10 feet long, with a solar panel that powers the LED lights. Manufactured in China, SunVilla corporation imported these umbrellas.

