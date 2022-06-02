Cheese Recall 2022: Brand, list of flavors, lot codes and all you need to know 

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a cheese recall from Paris Brothers, Inc. The recall includes eight different cheese products that are suspected to be contaminated with listeria.

The contaminated products have been distributed to multiple cities, including South Dakota and Florida. The FDA advises consumers to check products recently bought from the company and return or throw them in case they are included in the listed items.

Details about the Paris Brothers' cheese recall

The contamination was detected during routine testing by the Food and Drug Administration. The revelation led to an instant recall of products manufactured between May 4 and May 6, 2022. The eight types of cheese that were contaminated by the pathogen are:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Each of those Paris Brothers' products is said to carry a lot of code of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. However, the FDA warns that the codes might already change after reaching all the different retail outlets.

According to the information provided by the company, the contaminated products have mainly been distributed to the states of Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, as well as a single store each in Mississippi and Florida.

More information about the recalled product can be found on the FDA recall page. The page includes a complete list of the recalled cheese products. Additionally, consumers with questions can reach out to FDA personnel at 816-455-4188 from Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

About Listeria infections

Listeria monocytogenes (Image via Pinterest)

Listeria monocytogenes (L. monocytogenes) are a species of disease-causing bacteria (pathogens) found in moist environments like soil, water, decaying vegetation, and animals.

It can also cross-contaminate other foods that have been cut and served on the same cutting board or stored in the same area. Pets can also spread bacteria if they eat food contaminated by it.

The pathogen can survive and grow under refrigeration and other food preservation measures. Additionally, food contaminated with listeria pathogens does not develop any odd/funky smell or taste.

It usually enters a person's body through contaminated food and causes a disease called listeriosis. The disease has a range of symptoms ranging from fever and muscle aches, which can escalate to death in some cases.

Mild symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, while more severe forms of listeriosis symptoms include headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

The time period for the symptoms to start showing can also vary in days after eating the contaminated food. Meanwhile, serious symptoms can take as long as three months to show up.

People with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases are at most risk from infection. Elderly people, children and pregnant women are at the highest risk.

Listeriosis in pregnant women can create complications in their pregnancy, which also includes miscarriage and stillbirth. Babies born with a listeriosis infection can develop severe health complications requiring immediate medical attention. It can lead to lifelong health problems or result in death.

Anyone who has consumed the cheese products listed on the FDA recall page is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

