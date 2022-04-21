“Pocket Cheese”: McDonald’s restaurant in Italy includes slabs of parmesan cheese in menu 

McDonald's takes its country-specific menu customizations very seriously, which has caught the eye of many international tourists at the chain's numerous global locations.

A TikTok by user @_amberjs titled "Things in Italian McDonald's that just ✨make sense✨" draws attention to their charming little block of single-serve Parmigiano Reggiano, a quintessential Italian snack. It was taken while the creator was vacationing in the European nation.

The video has gone viral since it was posted on March 31, amassing 3.2 million views and 185k likes.

What is the Italian McDonald's "pocket cheese?"

The video, set to the viral Italian audio where one makes the "Mano a Borsa" or "finger purse" gesture, shows a glimpse of the self-service menu where the Parmigiano Reggiano block is listed under the 'snack' section.

If McD's apt moniker of "pocket cheese" does not immediately sell you on the item, its price tag of €1.00 should. The miniature slab of cheese is certainly a strong rival for the fast-food giant's Dollar Menu in the US.

McDonald's website describes the treat as:

"A bar of real Parmigiano Reggiano DOP in a convenient single-serving package. Perfect for your Happy Meal or to accompany your tasty salads."

Under a page titled 'The Cheeses,' the website additionally notes:

"Over the years, Italian cheeses have increasingly entered our assortment, both for limited edition products and for products that are permanently part of it. Some examples? Mozzarella, provolone, Steccata di Morolo caciotta, Sicilian pecorino, Asiago DOP, Provolone Valpadana DOP and Parmigiano Reggiano DOP."

@_amberjs's TikTok also gave a small preview of a menu item above the Parmigiano Reggiano, called the 'McCrunchy Bread with Nutella', which managed to intrigue several commenters.

This is not the first time the "pocket cheese" has enjoyed viral fame. In December 2021, the popular Italian musical and comedic duo Lionfield also tried out the now infamous snack.

The duo is renowned for their hilarious reactions to other people butchering iconic Italian classics. They have previously filmed reviews of other items on the Italian McDonald's menu.

Their video has 18.3 million views and 1.8 million likes, where they order the signature snack in a McD's drive-thru. The text in the video dubs it "the best thing [on] the menu."

An initial appraisal of the Parmesan cheese block rakes in comments calls it "cute" and compares its appearance to butter.

Their final verdict was:

"Amazing. It's a good quality parmeggiano. Approved!"

This classic Italian "pocket cheese" is just another reiteration of McDonald's diligence towards sprucing up its global offerings, including its infamous delectable poutine in Canada.

Its Hong Kong branch has a Ham N' Egg Twisty Pasta, a breakfast item that features an egg and a thick slice of ham atop twisty pasta. Meanwhile, the McKroket in the Netherlands is stuffed with a ragout patty garnished with a heavy helping of mustard.

A one-stop solution exists for patrons who lament being unable to try out these delicacies without traveling to these countries. It's the McDonald’s three-story state-of-the-art restaurant in Times Square at the corner of Broadway and 45th Street, where foodies can satiate their international palettes.

Edited by Srijan Sen