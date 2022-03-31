How old is Scarlett Spam on TikTok? Age revealed as influencer claims netizens are "spreading false info" 

The TikToker Scarlett Spam (@scarlettsspam2) seemed to be your run-of-the-mill TikTok influencer, but she recently started going viral on the short-video platform after her real age was revealed.

The influencer was originally believed by most fans to be somewhere between the age of 15 and 25, but this assumption was completely off the mark.

The creator's age revelation came as a shock to her followers, with some even going as far as to claim that Scarlett Spam is faking her age.

What is Scarlett Spam's real age?

Spam is actually only 13-years-old, contrary to popular belief (Images via scarlettsspam2/TikTok)

Scarlett Spam's outward physical appearance is truly deceptive to the eye, with many guessing her to be either in her late teens or early twenties. In reality, the TikTok influencer has just stepped into her teens and is only 13-years-old, according to her bio on the social media platform.

Spam's account already has 1.4 million followers despite it being her second account, after her previous one got banned at 800,000 followers. She only started creating content on this new account in January but has already amassed 19.3 million likes in total.

Her chosen content niche of lifestyle, lipsync, and POV videos struck the right chord with her followers, with most of her videos garnering on average 4 million views and over. Two of her most viewed videos have 15.2 million views each and 1.7 million likes and 1.2 million likes, respectively.

However, this recent revelation of Scarlett Spam's age has only gained her more attention. The rise in fame brought on by this controversy has also spurred other impersonators to claim that the TikToker is older than 13.

On March 29, the TikToker responded to these allegations in her comment section, branding them false. She wrote,

“If you ever [see] “me” saying anything about my age other than the fact that I am 13, it was not me. It was [people] acting like me and spreading false info.”

Fan reactions to Scarlett Spam being only 13-years-old

Spam debunks "fake" age rumors, claiming spread of misinformation (Images via scarlettsspam2/TikTok)

When fans found out that Spam was not a young adult like they had assumed, but a seventh-grader, there was a barrage of troll comments. But amidst the hateful comments, there were a select few hyping up the 13-year-old influencer.

One user wrote,

“Never seen a 13 year get this much hate, keep ur head up."

Another expressed disbelief at her age, a sentiment that is likely shared by many, saying,

"Ain’t no way you’re 13."

A fellow content creator called out the commenters' contradictory attitude towards Spam before and after finding out her age, writing,

“They say you’re “overrated” now but before they were the ones who hyped you up like what- you’re so pretty.”

Spam's TikTok clarifying misunderstandings about her age and warning her other fans about the spread of disingenuous information racked up 500,000 views within a mere three hours of being published.

Edited by Sabika