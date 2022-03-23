What is the 'knee trick' on TikTok? Meaning and how to take part in the viral challenge revealed 

TikTok is notorious for sucking people down a rabbit hole of endless scrolling. All it takes to end up in this situation is checking out the hashtags for the platform's challenge videos.

TikTok fitness challenges provide some of the best entertainment, especially when users fail in a comical way. While watching people faceplant to the ground is hilarious, some may be tempted to try out the challenges themselves to see if they are really as difficult as they appear.

The 'knee trick' or 'knee challenge' that is currently viral on the short-video platform is a perfect example. Its level of difficulty produced polarizing opinions, with some easily completing it and others finding it highly challenging.

At its core, the 'knee challenge,' alternatively known as the 'Get up on one knee challenge,' is a test of one's sense of balance. With over 25 million views, the virality of the challenge stems from the fact that it can be attempted anywhere.

How to do TikTok's viral 'knee trick'

To do the TikTok challenge, one must first get on one knee, identical to a lunge. While in the same position, users need to cross their left arm to their right shoulder and their right arm to their left shoulder.

One must then breathe five times before bringing both arms out horizontally in front of them. The final step is to put their arms down and try to get back up.

The challenge seems easy enough, but the countless fail videos prove otherwise.

Other variations of the 'knee trick'

Another variation of the challenge has emerged for those who cruised through the original version and want something more difficult.

In this version, users increase the difficulty by holding one of their ankles behind their back and then attempting to get back up. This variation eliminates the breathing and crossing arms part of the original challenge.

It's usually hard to pinpoint how trends on TikTok start. However, this challenge is believed to have been started by Ibra Athie (@its_ibra1) all the way back in March 2020.

The original video has 4.1 million views and over 497K likes. Athie himself falls at the end of his video, like most of the people participating in the challenge.

Recreations of the original challenge (not the variations) feature Athie's voiceover of verbal instructions. As of now, 65.8k videos have been tagged with the 'Try to Get Up' audio on the platform.

