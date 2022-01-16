TikToker Nikki Fitness apologizes for mocking gymgoer following fitness model Joey Swoll's involvement 

Fitness creator Nikki Fitness has apologized after she came under fire for mocking a gymgoer in a TikTok video. Nikki accidentally recorded the person doing an exercise she didn't recognize and decided to make a TikTok about it.

The internet went ablaze at her video, accusing her of gym-shamming. Various other netizens, including fitness model and coach Joey Swoll, addressed the video and spoke about their opinions on the matter.

Nikki Fitness apologises for her TikTok video where she mocked a fellow gym member

Nikki Fitness posted a video in green-screen mode of a man performing some exercise in the background. The now-deleted video had her sarcastically asking her followers if they knew what the person was doing.

The video caught wind as users on the platform started accusing Nikki of gym-shamming. The video even reached some very popular TikTok creators who slammed Nikki Fitness for her behavior.

After the uproar on social media and various call-out videos from fellow fitness coaches, Nikki Fitness took to Titkok to apologize for her condescending video. She started her video by wishing her followers a for the weekend and then resumed,

"I wanted to come on here and talk about the video that has completely transpired over the last 48 hours. As a health coach and as a mental health advocate person, I do completely understand how THAT piece of content was not only irrelevant to my page but completely pointless for my job and my role and what I do in this community."

"Honestly, thanks to the constructive feedback, comments and the constructive messages. I really wanna thank you guys for coming at me the way you guys did. I, honestly, am now even more inspired to come on here and serve you guys better. I do really, genuinely wanna apologise for any of my followers or anyone who is sincerely hurt by that video."

"And if you're out there trying to better yourself, I want to one hundred percent apologize for letting you guys down in that manner. I promise to do better, I promise to be better, I promise to put content out there in a way that you can only benefit from. A laugh is not necessarily what you want from my page and I genuinely see that. And you guys are looking for inspiration, you're looking for motivation, you're looking for accountability. And I need to do all those things for myself."

"So, I’m here to apologize, I’m here to take accountibility and I’m here to let you know that I promise, from here on out, in the future, I will do nothing but serve you in the way you need to served.”

A week after Nikki Fitness' first apology, she replied to a comment on her TikTok from user Daniel Artest. The comment read.

"I just feel like you swept that whole situation under the rug and went in with your life. It's disrespectful to record someone without their consent."

Here is what Nikki Fitness said in her video,

"Alright so with this question, I'd like to visit this in two parts. So first and foremost, I do apologize if this video hurt anyone out there."

"So for the first part of this question, I can see how it looks like I've completely swept this under the rug. However, I have been living with this every single day. There is no hiding from this situation. Obviously this video has gone viral and I'm just trying to do the best I can. So part of trying to do better is going back to producing content to show you guys that I've learnt from this."

"Now for the second part of the question, I didn't intentionally film the person behind me. But I understand that I shouldn't have reposted it and commented."

Joey Swoll reacts to the TikTok video

Joey Swoll, a fitness creator on the app, duet-ed Nikki's video and informed that the person exercising in the video was performing drag-curls. He explained the advantages of the exercise in his TikTok.

He also added,

"The fact that people take videos of others at the gym to make fun of them blows my mind, be better than that."

The video has received over 1.8 million likes on the app.

Another creator, Alia Jess, who duet-ed Nikki Fitness' video called her an "abusive gym coach" and a reason for people to be afraid of going to the gym. She also pointed out that the video was shot without his consent before being posted on social media.

Here are a few more reactions from Twitter users:

Eddie @Eddie_fg4 you would think she’d know better to judge others. Smh. Be informed before attempting to make fun of someone at the gym. @TheJoeySwoll Her name is “Nikki fitness”you would think she’d know better to judge others. Smh. Be informed before attempting to make fun of someone at the gym. @TheJoeySwoll Her name is “Nikki fitness” 😂 you would think she’d know better to judge others. Smh. Be informed before attempting to make fun of someone at the gym.

Scott Tulloch @TattooedAndBald @TheJoeySwoll She also only apologised to her “followers” and not one word of sorry to the guy she mocked @TheJoeySwoll She also only apologised to her “followers” and not one word of sorry to the guy she mocked

Taryn 🦊 @tarynor @TheJoeySwoll I love that not only is she wrong, she’s also WRONG. Recording in public gyms shouldn’t be allowed, at least not if there are others around. I dread being in the background of someone’s video. @TheJoeySwoll I love that not only is she wrong, she’s also WRONG. Recording in public gyms shouldn’t be allowed, at least not if there are others around. I dread being in the background of someone’s video.

Leatherwood hate account @jetsyO_o @TheJoeySwoll @im_soo__swavi Is she a fitness coach? I'm not super into working out and i know what those are lol @TheJoeySwoll @im_soo__swavi Is she a fitness coach? I'm not super into working out and i know what those are lol

bballheat102 @bballheat102 @TheJoeySwoll Seriously just workout and mind your own business . If you ask me filming in general doesn’t need to happen. @TheJoeySwoll Seriously just workout and mind your own business . If you ask me filming in general doesn’t need to happen.

Shayne Williams  @ShayneWilliams @TheJoeySwoll IMAGINE a guy was recording a girl in the gym, mocking her for doing something wrong in an attempt to go viral @TheJoeySwoll IMAGINE a guy was recording a girl in the gym, mocking her for doing something wrong in an attempt to go viral 😳

Mika🦋 @ovobbygurl @TheJoeySwoll Reasons why I just work out at home I’m insecure as it is I don’t need someone mocking me @TheJoeySwoll Reasons why I just work out at home I’m insecure as it is I don’t need someone mocking me

Kimmy Spice @_kimb3rly_ @TheJoeySwoll This is even more disturbing bc she’s a “health coach” you would think she would set a better example. @TheJoeySwoll This is even more disturbing bc she’s a “health coach” you would think she would set a better example.

Nikki Fitness is a fitness and mental health coach on social media. The fitness expert has a following of close to 14,000 and 8000 on Instagram and TikTok respectively.

The creator helps her followers stay fit by providing them with information about workouts and diet plans. She also makes positive and funny videos once in a while.

