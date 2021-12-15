NCT members apologize for being insensitive towards earthquake warnings on live broadcast

On December 14, NCT's Doyoung, Mark, and Johnny mistook a Jeju Island earthquake warning for a joke during their live broadcast of the NCT 2021 Universe countdown. Mark started singing NCT 127's Earthquake as Doyoung mentioned the song, while Johnny got up to dance.
Other NCT members quickly stepped in to stop the three, asking them to be careful. However, the damage was done. Netizens created multiple online blog posts and criticized the members for their insensitivity.
NCT’s Johnny, Doyoung, and Mark post apologies for their insensitive reaction during earthquake alert
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook Seogwipo, near Jeju Island, on December 14. The timing coincided with NCT’s three sub-units - WayV, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM - hosting their NCT Universe Countdown Live to release their new album. During a particular moment, the staff members behind the camera received earthquake emergency alerts on their phones.
NCT members, unaware of what was happening, mistook the alert warning. As other members thought out loud if there was an earthquake, Doyoung, Mark and Johnny, unfortunately, started singing and dancing to their latest release Earthquake, albeit only for a few seconds.
Netizens flocked to social media and online forums commenting on how lightly they took a natural disaster - one that takes millions of people’s lives.
Soon after the incident, the three NCT members wrote personal apologies on their respective Instagram stories.
Doyoung called his reaction “rash remarks” and assured he’ll take utmost care not to repeat it.
“I made a rash mistake while not being fully aware of the situation during the comeback live broadcast. I want to apologize to those who have been hurt and uncomfortable due to my rash remarks. It is a total mistake and there is no excuse for it. In the future, I will do my best to prevent such a mistake from repeating itself.”
Mark’s apology showed similar sentiments.
“I apologize for my actions during the comeback live broadcast. I didn’t properly grasp the situation and showed careless behavior. I will deeply reflect on my actions and try not to show these types of actions from now on.”
Johnny also apologized multiple times in his story.
“I apologize for my rash actions during today’s comeback live. I will be more careful and think before acting from now on. I truly apologize. I apologize once again to those that were uncomfortable with my actions.”
This led netizens, especially international fans, to believe that it was a genuine mistake by the three members.
All the sub-units recently came together for their recent album, Universe. Meanwhile, NCT 127 announced a world tour too.