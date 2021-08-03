"Stay away from him": Bryce Hall wishes NCT's Mark Lee on his birthday and fans are not happy

Bryce Hall is once again facing the brunt of the internet's hatred. K-pop star Mark Lee, from boy band NCT, posted a polaroid of himself on his Instagram account yesterday celebrating his 22nd birthday. Fans were not pleased to see Bryce Hall, Tik-Toker and boxer, wish the birthday boy. Fans went wild under Lee’s comment section wishing the “Make a wish” singer but were disgruntled seeing the 21 year old TikToker wish Lee as well.

The Toronto-native joined the South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment in 2010 and joined the SM Rookies team, which was a training debut team managed by the entertainment company. He appeared on Exo 90: 2014, a reality show starring Exo and the SM Rookies. He went on to debut in the boy band NCT in 2016 and released their debut single titled, “The 7th Sense.” The rapper is now part of the NCT Dream boy band.

Why are fans enraged with Bryce Hall after he commented on Mark Lee’s post?

The Sway House member has been embroiled in several controversies since he rose to fame after posting content on TikTok. The social media platform now holds the title of being a negative influence on the music industry, which would make K- Pop fans cautiously “protective” of the K- Pop idols. Mark Lee's fans did not want him to be associated with the controversial boxer.

bryce hall said happy bday to MARK LEE? Back away. — juliet (@haechdz) August 3, 2021

BRYCE HALL STAY TF AWAY FROM MARK LEE — mei 🐈 MARK LEE DAY (@mingyucosmos) August 3, 2021

why tf did BRYCE HALL wish MARK LEE A HAPPY BDAY???? SAVE HIM. — lia (@joonscIit) August 3, 2021

Several people online called out Bryce Hall for being “ratioed” in the comment section. Being “ratioed” online has become a popular phenomenon where the reply to the original comment or tweet is overwhelmingly critical of the original tweet. At the time of writing this article, Bryce Hall’s comment on Mark Lee’s Instagram post held 864 comments and 700 likes.

Bryce Hall was recently called out for threatening a 16-year-old boy. In the minute-long clip, which went viral online, Hall was seen “challenging” the teenager to a boxing match. He went on to violently threaten the boy physically, while the youngster was seen standing in a respectful distance.

Bryce Hall was also called out for assaulting TikToker Zach Clayton. Hall was also arrested on drug charges and had allegedly got into a fight with someone after damaging their car, amongst many other controversies.

