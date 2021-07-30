Watch: Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort destroys TikTok star Bryce Hall in a sparring session

MMA legend Vitor Belfort recently partook in a sparring session with TikTok star Bryce Hall. During the sparring session, the former UFC light heavyweight champion appeared to have dropped Hall on two separate occasions with a body shot and a head shot respectively.

Fans can watch snippets of the sparring session between Vitor Belfort and Bryce Hall in the video embedded below (*Video courtesy: XcellentMMA):

A left hand to the body visibly hurt Bryce Hall who immediately turned and walked away from Vitor Belfort. Hall looked as though he was slowly drifting down to the mat, courtesy of the debilitating body shot, a liver punch, to be specific.

Later in the sparring session, Vitor Belfort knocked Bryce Hall down with a thunderous left hand to the head. Hall went down and stayed down on the mat, as Belfort walked away with a smile.

Needless to say, given Belfort’s status as a combat sports legend and Hall’s popularity as a social media influencer, the sparring session has piqued the interest of many in the pop culture realm.

Vitor Belfort aims to return to his winning ways in 2021

Oscar De La Hoya (left); Vitor Belfort (right)

Bryce Hall recently competed in a white-collar amateur boxing match against fellow influencer Austin McBroom at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event (June 2021). Hall lost the fight via third-round TKO.

On the other hand, Vitor Belfort’s most recent combat sports contest was an MMA fight against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 (May 2018). Belfort lost the fight via second-round KO.

Oh. My. Word.



Knockout of the Year, 2018: Lyoto Machida 😳 #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/4pJopR3yrI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 13, 2018

Vitor Belfort announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his loss to Machida. However, in December 2018, Belfort announced that he’ll be returning to the sport. In March 2019, the MMA community was set abuzz by the news of Belfort joining the One Championship MMA promotion.

He was purportedly set to fight Alain Ngalani in April 2020. Regardless, this matchup didn’t come to fruition, and Belfort eventually parted ways with One Championship without competing for the promotion.

Presently, Vitor Belfort is set to return to the sport of professional boxing. Belfort is 1-0 as a professional boxer, and his upcoming fight will be an eight-round pro boxing match against boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

The Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing match will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on September 11th, 2021.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava