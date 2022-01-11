Rory Teasley death: Boyfriend accused of choking TikTok star during 'Overwatch' video game argument

Pontiac resident Docquen Jovo Watkins has been accused of choking his boyfriend Rory Teasley to death after an argument over a video game.

Police said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called before midnight on January 6 to an apartment in the 10 block of Pontiac’s Carter Street. Watkins made the call, saying he and his boyfriend got into a fight.

Docquen told police that his partner was sleeping on the couch, who was later found unconscious by deputies. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The argument of Docuqen Jovo Watkins and Rory Teasley

According to police officials, both individuals were playing Overwatch, a popular video game. An argument broke out between them, after which Watkins choked 2pump4tv to death.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard mentioned in an official statement:

“We see fear too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements. There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Police stated that Watkins and 2pump4tv had been together for 10 years. However, the former has had misdemeanor convictions for destruction of property in the past.

Docquen was taken into custody and kept at the Oakland County Jail without bond. He was brought in on December 9 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Rory Teasley's had an argument with his boyfriend while playing a video game (Image via 2pump4tv/Instagram)

A possible cause conference is planned for January 18 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for January 25.

About the TikTok star in brief

2pump4tv was a social media personality with over 218,000 followers on TikTok and 62,000 on Instagram.

He called himself an international twerk instructor, comedian, and everybody’s gay best friend. He also showcased his dance moves in most of his content on social media.

A few of his famous dance videos show him dancing on Beyonce’s Freakum Dress, Saucy Santana’s Shisha, and others. He had a YouTube channel where he shared videos of challenges, reaction content, and more.

Netizens pay tribute to the social media star on Twitter

2pump4tv's name was familiar to everyone who used TikTok. Fans were shocked to learn of his death as they expressed their grief on social media.

C•A•R•I•Z•M•A @Babyfaceriz

I’ll be missing you

@2Pump4Tv What a life too take!!I’ll be missing you What a life too take!! I’ll be missing you💔💔@2Pump4Tv https://t.co/59yWwArIwC

Dre Harris aka Money 💯 @DreharrisIam R.I.P I literally lost a really good friend of mine today.. Don’t really know to much of the details other then his Ex kilt him. I’m so confused and heartbrokenR.I.P @2Pump4Tv Love You!!!!! I literally lost a really good friend of mine today.. Don’t really know to much of the details other then his Ex kilt him. I’m so confused and heartbroken 💔 R.I.P @2Pump4Tv Love You!!!!!

💲BlueStrip Bre💲✨ @__ItsMeBre 🏾 This really hurt my feelings! R.I.P to beautifully contagious souls and one of the best damn twerkers there were @2Pump4Tv This really hurt my feelings! R.I.P to beautifully contagious souls and one of the best damn twerkers there were @2Pump4Tv ❤️🙏🏾

Romanzolanskijr @StallionRoman O.M.G another one of my brothers is gone if it ain’t one thing it another this world is scary now it still feel unreal and unbelievable REST IN HEAVEN my baby you will be missed @2pump4tv my heart is broken now instagram.com/p/CYcKle-Pfh3/… O.M.G another one of my brothers is gone if it ain’t one thing it another this world is scary now it still feel unreal and unbelievable REST IN HEAVEN my baby you will be missed @2pump4tv my heart is broken now instagram.com/p/CYcKle-Pfh3/…

💔 @___Pooohhh I just can’t believe it @2Pump4Tv you hurt the city with this one 🥺I just can’t believe it @2Pump4Tv you hurt the city with this one 🥺💔 I just can’t believe it https://t.co/SbfQXhpvZL

ErionT @Iameriont @2Pump4Tv I love you , and I’m sorry I wish we could of spent your last moments making memories instead of not talking but you know one thing I ain’t gone play about you @2Pump4Tv I love you , and I’m sorry I wish we could of spent your last moments making memories instead of not talking but you know one thing I ain’t gone play about you 💙 https://t.co/g76soo8Yx9

Further details on the popular personality's family, career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

