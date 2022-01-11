Rory Teasley death: Boyfriend accused of choking TikTok star during 'Overwatch' video game argument

Pontiac resident Docquen Jovo Watkins has been accused of choking his boyfriend Rory Teasley to death after an argument over a video game.
Police said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called before midnight on January 6 to an apartment in the 10 block of Pontiac’s Carter Street. Watkins made the call, saying he and his boyfriend got into a fight.
Docquen told police that his partner was sleeping on the couch, who was later found unconscious by deputies. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
The argument of Docuqen Jovo Watkins and Rory Teasley
According to police officials, both individuals were playing Overwatch, a popular video game. An argument broke out between them, after which Watkins choked 2pump4tv to death.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard mentioned in an official statement:
“We see fear too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements. There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”
Police stated that Watkins and 2pump4tv had been together for 10 years. However, the former has had misdemeanor convictions for destruction of property in the past.
Docquen was taken into custody and kept at the Oakland County Jail without bond. He was brought in on December 9 on a charge of second-degree murder.
A possible cause conference is planned for January 18 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for January 25.
About the TikTok star in brief
2pump4tv was a social media personality with over 218,000 followers on TikTok and 62,000 on Instagram.
He called himself an international twerk instructor, comedian, and everybody’s gay best friend. He also showcased his dance moves in most of his content on social media.
A few of his famous dance videos show him dancing on Beyonce’s Freakum Dress, Saucy Santana’s Shisha, and others. He had a YouTube channel where he shared videos of challenges, reaction content, and more.
Netizens pay tribute to the social media star on Twitter
2pump4tv's name was familiar to everyone who used TikTok. Fans were shocked to learn of his death as they expressed their grief on social media.
Further details on the popular personality's family, career and educational background are yet to be revealed.