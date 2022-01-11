×
Create
Notifications

Rory Teasley death: Boyfriend accused of choking TikTok star during 'Overwatch' video game argument

Rory Teasley was choked by his boyfriend on January 6 (Image via 2pump4tv/Instagram)
Rory Teasley was choked by his boyfriend on January 6 (Image via 2pump4tv/Instagram)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 11, 2022 01:53 PM IST
News

Pontiac resident Docquen Jovo Watkins has been accused of choking his boyfriend Rory Teasley to death after an argument over a video game.

Police said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called before midnight on January 6 to an apartment in the 10 block of Pontiac’s Carter Street. Watkins made the call, saying he and his boyfriend got into a fight.

Rory Teasley Death: Famous Instagram influencer and ‘twerker’, Rory Teasley dies unexpectedly, Cause of Death topinfoguide.com/news/rory-teas…

Docquen told police that his partner was sleeping on the couch, who was later found unconscious by deputies. He was admitted to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The argument of Docuqen Jovo Watkins and Rory Teasley

According to police officials, both individuals were playing Overwatch, a popular video game. An argument broke out between them, after which Watkins choked 2pump4tv to death.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard mentioned in an official statement:

“We see fear too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements. There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Police stated that Watkins and 2pump4tv had been together for 10 years. However, the former has had misdemeanor convictions for destruction of property in the past.

Docquen was taken into custody and kept at the Oakland County Jail without bond. He was brought in on December 9 on a charge of second-degree murder.

Rory Teasley&#039;s had an argument with his boyfriend while playing a video game (Image via 2pump4tv/Instagram)
Rory Teasley's had an argument with his boyfriend while playing a video game (Image via 2pump4tv/Instagram)

A possible cause conference is planned for January 18 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for January 25.

About the TikTok star in brief

2pump4tv was a social media personality with over 218,000 followers on TikTok and 62,000 on Instagram.

He called himself an international twerk instructor, comedian, and everybody’s gay best friend. He also showcased his dance moves in most of his content on social media.

A few of his famous dance videos show him dancing on Beyonce’s Freakum Dress, Saucy Santana’s Shisha, and others. He had a YouTube channel where he shared videos of challenges, reaction content, and more.

Netizens pay tribute to the social media star on Twitter

2pump4tv's name was familiar to everyone who used TikTok. Fans were shocked to learn of his death as they expressed their grief on social media.

What a life too take!! I’ll be missing you💔💔@2Pump4Tv https://t.co/59yWwArIwC
@itsgabrielleu 🙏🏽🕊❤️ #LONGLIVE2PUMP4TV @2Pump4Tv https://t.co/zupO7iN55O
I literally lost a really good friend of mine today.. Don’t really know to much of the details other then his Ex kilt him. I’m so confused and heartbroken 💔 R.I.P @2Pump4Tv Love You!!!!!
This really hurt my feelings! R.I.P to beautifully contagious souls and one of the best damn twerkers there were @2Pump4Tv ❤️🙏🏾
I love you bihhh @2Pump4Tv https://t.co/bPBS88U2FJ
Long live @2Pump4Tv 💔🙏🏽
O.M.G another one of my brothers is gone if it ain’t one thing it another this world is scary now it still feel unreal and unbelievable REST IN HEAVEN my baby you will be missed @2pump4tv my heart is broken now instagram.com/p/CYcKle-Pfh3/…
@2Pump4Tv you hurt the city with this one 🥺💔 I just can’t believe it https://t.co/SbfQXhpvZL
Smh @2Pump4Tv was such a sweetheart… May he RIP
@2Pump4Tv I love you , and I’m sorry I wish we could of spent your last moments making memories instead of not talking but you know one thing I ain’t gone play about you 💙 https://t.co/g76soo8Yx9

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Further details on the popular personality's family, career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी