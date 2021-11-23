 "I don't think he was trying to murder people" - Zoe Laverne faces severe backlash for defending Kyle Rittenhouse

TikToker Zoe Laverne is receiving immense backlash online after opining on the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case that had shocked the States nationwide. The controversial 20-year-old influencer took to Instagram live recently, where she mentioned that she felt “Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent.” Since then, the internet has been furious at her.

Zoe Laverne has become one of the most controversial social media influencers. The new mother received flack for dating a minor and for racist comments she had made on social media. Putting a pay-wall before a picture of her newborn did not help her case either.

The jury recently decided that Kyle Rittenhouse was not guilty of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. During a protest held in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber and left Grosskreutz injured.

Kyle Rittenhouse was using an assault-style rifle at the time. A year later, they found him not guilty on five charges. The 17-year-old walked free without being charged for first-degree intentional homicide, which divided the nation.

Who is Zoe Laverne?

Zoe Laverne is a social media influencer, who has amassed over 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She now frequently posts pictures of herself with her husband Dawson Day. She also has her own YouTube channel with over 400k subscribers. She rose to popularity through Musical.ly and has now amassed over 16 million followers on TikTok as well.

Speaking about Kyle Rittenhouse, Zoe Laverne said on her Instagram live:

“I don’t see Kyle Rittenhouse as a murderer because he shot by self- defense. If you rewatch the video, if you watch the video where they say he’s innocent, he falls to the floor and bawls his eyes out. I don’t really think he tried to murder people.”

She continued:

“I’m all for BLM. I love every single race. I’m not racist. It's not fair. I was looking at it as a man was proved not guilty because he shot at self- defense, that’s all.”

Reacting to her Instagram live, comments under a @defnoodles post which reported on Laverne read:

Internet reacts to Zoe Laverne's comment on Kyle Rittenhouse case 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Zoe Laverne's comment on Kyle Rittenhouse case 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

Internet reacts to Zoe Laverne's comment on Kyle Rittenhouse case 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/ Instagram)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Netizens are evidently furious at Laverne's support of Kyle Rittenhouse. The latter continues to receive immense backlash online following his acquittal.

Edited by Prem Deshpande