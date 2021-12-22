Outlandish TikTok video of woman "breastfeeding cat" on plane goes viral

A four-part Tiktok video series of a woman "breastfeeding a cat" on a plane has gone viral. The video is confirmed to be a parody video made by a Facebook page, The Gooch.

The skit references a similar incident on a Delta flight, where a woman was reported to be doing the exact thing. Now viral on TikTok and Twitter, the video is leaving unsuspecting viewers in a split.

TikTok video featuring woman woman "breastfeeding cat" goes viral

The clip is on TikTok as a four-part series posted by Alessia (@alessiavaesenn), garnering over 58 million views.

The TikTok shows a man complaining about the female co-passenger on his adjacent seat breastfeeding a cat. The woman, shown with a blanket "covering the baby", completely denies the allegation. Hilariously, she claims that it is a baby and not a cat.

An argument begins between the flight attendants, the man, and the woman. A few other people with seats nearby joined the debate. The whole thing is being captured on a smartphone by a passenger in the opposite aisle of the plane.

Screenshot from the video (Image via The Gooch/Facebook)

By the end of the fourth Tiktok, the woman reluctantly agrees to let the flight attendant remove the blanket, unveiling a cat in her lap. The pinnacle of the video is when the animal is revealed to be a stuffed toy with googly eyes, and the woman calls it an "emergency service emotional support animal".

The videos were later posted on Twitter, where Prison Break actor Marshall Allman reshared it and had a poll, questioning if people thought it to be true or fake.

Marshall Allman @MarshallAllman Marshall Allman @MarshallAllman 4/4 “please I’m asking you just show me that you have a baby.” 4/4 “please I’m asking you just show me that you have a baby.” https://t.co/1CnHQEOKwD If this legit turns out to be a low budget pilot for a new series I’ll pay to audition. This is my Oscars. twitter.com/marshallallman… If this legit turns out to be a low budget pilot for a new series I’ll pay to audition. This is my Oscars. twitter.com/marshallallman…

Video creator is a Facebook page

After further probing, it was found that the original creator of the video was a Facebook page named The Gooch. It is a "skits and parody" page with 90k followers, making content similar to the Cat video.

The Gooch accepted that the TikTok was in fact stolen from their page and that the content was "for entertainment purposes only" and is a pre-recorded satire.

Some reactions to the clip can be seen below:

Twitter reacts to the parody skit (Image from Twitter)

Twitter reacts to the parody skit (Image from Twitter)

Twitter reacts to the parody skit (Image from Twitter)

While The Gooch claims the video to be a work of fiction, netizens have assumed that the video was inspired by the incident on a Delta flight.

Woman breastfeeding cat on Delta flight

On November 13, a woman on a flight from Syracuse, NY, was caught breastfeeding her hairless cat. According to a flight attendant, the passenger refused to put the cat in a pet carrier.

The attendants were heard saying:

"Passenger in 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in the carrier when requested."

Also Read Article Continues below

The airline lets passengers carry small pets within a domestic flight if the pets are contained in a pet carrier.

Edited by Ravi Iyer