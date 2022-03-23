What is the viral 'owl romper' dress on TikTok? Price and where to buy the trending piece revealed 

TikTok user Maruno Machi couldn't have imagined in her wildest dreams that her first video on the platform would garner views of upwards of 7.3 million, let alone that the video would bring in a massive source of revenue for the creator overnight.

Machi's debut video featured a flowy cotton jumpsuit with an owl print that quickly became dubbed the 'owl romper' dress or 'owl jumpsuit.' The jumpsuit, bought in Savannah, Georgia, became an instant hit on the short-video platform, with everyone hankering for their own.

Where to buy TikTok's viral 'owl romper' dress

Viewers went wild trying to find a way to purchase the 'owl romper' dress for themselves, but to their dismay, their diligent sleuthing yielded no results.

One of the commentors under the video wrote,

“Is anyone else frantically looking online for this or is it just me?”

Another TikTok user wrote:

“Not me searching the HUNDREDS OF COMMENTS FOR THE LINK TO THE ACTUAL PANTS!”

A third user commented:

“I’m so disappointed how google has let ALL of us down here!! I NEED this jumpsuit!!"

The TikToker came in as a savior for all these disappointed users, revealing the dress' seller, Everest Imports, which is a wholesale-only website. However, the brand does have a physical store at the Pavilion on the Riverwalk in Savannah.

Everest Imports specializes in handcrafted items made in India and Nepal. They have several other print variants in the design of the jumpsuit that went viral. Although Google showed that the business had been shut down, the establishment's proprietor dismissed these false claims.

Maruno Machi launches website to retail the 'owl romper' dress

That Owl Face Jumpsuit and That Owl Face Dress are available at $65.00 on Machi's website (Images via marunomachi/TikTok)

After co-ordinating with Everest Imports, Machi decided to launch her own website to act as the retailer between the manufacturer and its eager buyers.

A day before the website's official launch, Machi posted another TikTok featuring her mother in the 'owl romper' dress. The caption read,

"Please enjoy this adorable video of my very excited first customer - my umma ❤️ I’m finishing up the website and can post a link tomorrow once things are all set up correctly. Thanks for the love and patience."

The website, named after Maruno Machi, went live on March 21 after being in the works for the better part of last week.

The website has two versions of the trending TikTok garment, listed as That Owl Face Jumpsuit and That Owl Face Dress, both retailing for $65.00. The original price of the jumpsuit from Everest Imports is unknown.

Marketed as "flattering, flowing, and fierce," the product description for That Owl Face Jumpsuit reads,

"The fabric drapes loosely over your body, allowing you to conceal and camouflage yourself, stealthily going about your day until you need to spread your wings and attack."

With a one-size-fits-most sizing, the piece of clothing can fit sizes XS to XXL or US 6-20.

Machi's collection has six other Everest Imports designs with the same dress or jumpsuit silhouette, all retailing for $65.00. Only a day after its launch, all the products on the website are sold out, but they should hopefully be restocked soon.

