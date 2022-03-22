How to change your birthday on TikTok? Steps and alternative methods revealed

Given TikTok's massive popularity and wide accessibility, the social media platform has had to tighten the reigns of its community and bolster user security regulations. As a result, users cannot manually change their birthdays within the app or from the website after creating an account.

Users need to be 13 years or older to access the full experience of the app, while only 18+ users can gift their favorite creators. In January 2021, the platform also automatically changed the default TikTok privacy settings of all under-16 users to private. Inputting the wrong birthday into the app can limit user experience or even jeopardize some people's accounts entirely through shadowbanning.

While the app has certainly made it difficult for users to change their birthdays, there are two ways to go about it.

Create a new account

Creating a new account is the easiest way to change your birthday on the app and the only way to do it on your own. It's not ideal for everyone, but it is definitely the more hassle-free option. This option is for those who don't mind losing their current account and starting afresh.

You can either delete your existing account to create a new one or simply add another account. This time, be careful to input your date of birth correctly while signing up.

Contact TikTok's support team

TikTok @tiktok_us We're hearing that a few people are having trouble accessing TikTok today. If you typed the wrong birthday, head to the "Report a Problem" section of the app and provide confirmation that you're age 13 or older by submitting a copy of your government ID.



If you don't want to lose your account (and subsequently, all of your content), then the only way to change your birthday is to contact the app's support team via email at infocontact@tiktok.com.

Alternately, you can also initiate the process of changing your birthday from within the app by following the steps outlined below:

1) Launch the app on your phone.

2) Click on the TikTok profile icon at the bottom-right of the screen.

3) On your profile, there should be a three-line or three-dot icon in the top right corner. Click on it.

4) This will take you to the Settings and privacy page. Keep scrolling until you reach the Support section and click on the first sub-section, Report a problem.

5) Under Topics, click on Account and profile.

6) Select Editing profile from the options.

Select 'Report a Problem, then 'Account and profile', and finally 'Editing profile'

7) This should generate a drop-down menu or take you to the next page where you need to select Other.

8) Click on the Need more help? button.

9) Finally, under Tell us your feedback, you can report inaccurate data about your date of birth and request to initiate the process to change your birthday on the app.

After selecting 'Other', click on 'Need more help?' and fill out the request under 'Tell us your feedback'

Once you've submitted the feedback, a TikTok customer service representative will contact you at your registered email address to resolve the issue. It is important to note that changing your birthday and/or age will require you to furnish proof of your identity and date of birth through government-issued identification.

The short video platform only accepts government-issued IDs (like licenses) and passports as valid documents for the verification process. If you're a minor who doesn't have either of these ID proofs, you can initiate the process for one at your local DMV or other relevant government institutions.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee