What is the TikTok class-action settlement? Data privacy lawsuit explained 

On November 15, TikTok users were notified that they were eligible to claim a settlement payment, but would have to file a class-action lawsuit to claim it. This comes after the company was caught misusing personal information.

After several TikTokers were hit with this strange notification, many have taken to social media. Some are pleased that the company is being held responsible while others have found the settlement amount hilarious.

There are two ways that users can claim the aforementioned settlement.

The first would be for those who have received a personal notice through their e-mail along with a Notice ID and confirmation code. If one has received the said e-mail, they would have to fill out the details and submit the form.

If a user has not received the notification through e-mail, they can still make a claim through this link. Once done filling out the form, they will have to click on submit.

Why has TikTok been hit with a class-action lawsuit?

According to BBC, TikTok has acquired sensitive information about several children such as phone numbers, location, and biometric data to mention a few. Additionally, the data was acquired without providing sufficient warnings to the users.

The lawsuit filed against the video-sharing platform also alleged that the platform did so without the knowledge of said children or their parents’.

The lawsuit for the class-action settlement is similar to cases filed against other apps including Musical.ly and ByteDance, amongst others.

TikTok has now revealed that users in the United States can file a claim. However, it will be exclusive to those who have used the app prior to October 1, 2021.

Though TikTok users across the country can claim the amount, those living in Illinois would be eligible for a higher amount compared to others, according to claims made in the lawsuit.

If all 130 million eligible TikTok users avail the settlement, they would each receive close to 70 cents. And as per the settlement notice's website, Illinois users will get six times the aforementioned amount.

Prior to the settlement amount being available to TikTok users, the company declined the claims that it had misused personal information. The team said in a statement:

“Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok and we have robust policies, processes, and technologies in place to help protect all users and our teenage users in particular. We believe the claims lack merit and intend to vigorously defend the action.”

Months later, TikTok decided to settle the matter outside of court, allowing users to claim the said settlement.

