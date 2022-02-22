How to view TikTok profile viewer history? Feature explained as it sends users into a frenzy

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of new accounts created every month. The company continues to add new features to the platform to keep it interesting for consumers.

However, not every new feature is equally loved by users. The platform recently brought back one of its old features, which has created a frenzy among its userbase.

The optional feature lets users check who has viewed their account in the last 30 days, and many are not fans of it.

Matt Navarra @MattNavarra



The feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days.



h/t TikTok is working on a LinkedIn-like Profile Views featureThe feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days.h/t @adrianokev1 TikTok is working on a LinkedIn-like Profile Views feature The feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days.h/t @adrianokev1 https://t.co/eMnYtgyUq0

TikTok brings back the profile viewer history feature

Matt Navarra @MattNavarra TikTok did have a profile views feature in old versions of the app (see screenshot)



It got removed but it may be making a return TikTok did have a profile views feature in old versions of the app (see screenshot)It got removed but it may be making a return https://t.co/NMdWPkNOAb

The feature was available up until early 2021 before getting removed for unknown reasons. It has made a comeback with a few tweaks and is currently available to only a few users.

The current version of the feature is optional and lets you opt out if wanted. Users can track their audience and check if their videos are reaching the target demographic. Here are the steps to activate the feature for interested readers:

Click and open the profile icon in the bottom right-hand corner Then click on the menu icon in the top right-hand corner Click on the eye symbol Select the "turn on profile view history" option.

After turning on the option, one can check who visited their profile, and the viewer ID will be on the list for 30 days. However, the feature has a few limitations. Others who visit your account should also have the same option turned on to show up on the viewers' list.

Users are not fans of the feature

TikTokers are not fans of the feature, and many claimed that they would keep the option switched off on their account. Some users even joked about deleting their accounts from the platform.

pink ♡ @pink_vulpix if i turn my tiktok profile view history off will i not show up as having viewed other people's profiles ? asking for a friend ha ha if i turn my tiktok profile view history off will i not show up as having viewed other people's profiles ? asking for a friend ha ha

claudette @claudz926 Bruh ain’t no way your allowed to see who’s view your profile on tiktok I’m deleting my account rn Bruh ain’t no way your allowed to see who’s view your profile on tiktok I’m deleting my account rn

jasmin @jasminthawani apparently tiktok is bringing back the profile views feature…why can’t we all just lurk in peace??? 🥲 apparently tiktok is bringing back the profile views feature…why can’t we all just lurk in peace??? 🥲

monica @moni_castillo4 tiktok is bringing back the profile views feature??? tiktok is bringing back the profile views feature??? 😟

kite @kitetiller BRO TIKTOK BROUGHT BACK THE PROFILE VIEW THING WTFFF BRO TIKTOK BROUGHT BACK THE PROFILE VIEW THING WTFFF

☆°・*:.。.☆.。.:*・°☆ @nnnixie wtf... tiktok now tells you who views ur profile?! wtf... tiktok now tells you who views ur profile?!😭

A ✮ @amalaxo who brought back profile views on tiktok i just wanna talk who brought back profile views on tiktok i just wanna talk 😡😡😡😡

S. @uhsuhleenuh I need a break I just saw a tiktok abt the profile views being back and subconsciously started stalking.......I need a break I just saw a tiktok abt the profile views being back and subconsciously started stalking.......😥😥😥😥 I need a break

connie @sugarrcontent Me wanting to turn on my tiktok profile views to see who’s stalked me

Me also realising if I do everyone I’ve stalked will KNOW Me wanting to turn on my tiktok profile views to see who’s stalked meMe also realising if I do everyone I’ve stalked will KNOW

mo ༉‧₊˚✧ @bieberapologist Tiktok bringing back the profile views feature yeah it’s bad for me Tiktok bringing back the profile views feature yeah it’s bad for me

The platform has strict guidelines against harmful and adult content. This feature adds safety to accounts from questionable viewers and makes the platform safer for minors.

The feature being optional also gives freedom to the users who would like to stay anonymous. However, it might take a few more updates for the feature to be available on all the devices.

Edited by Sabika