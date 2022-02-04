What does 'fake body' mean? Trending TikTok phrase explained

TikTok is a content jungle with millions of videos posted every day. The app has a humongous community that communicates and connects regularly. Users create new phrases to appear fresh and interesting. However, these phrases can feel alien to non-users.

One such phrase that has surfaced recently is "fake body." TikTokers use the words in their videos and captions with a caution mark emoji, which has left the unaware public confused about the meaning.

Urban Dictionary describes "fake body" as:

"TikTok editors add this to the captions of their videos, usually including a minor with a cropped top on/bikini, so their videos don't get taken down for 'minor safety' or 'nudity' etc."

"Fake body" becomes new trending phrase on TikTok

An example of the tag and how it looks on the videos (Image via annaoopyt0fficial/TikTok)

Essentially, it's a word creators use to bypass the app's content detection system and save their videos from being taken down or having their accounts banned.

It is speculated that cosplayers started the trend on the app, who would have their videos taken down because of revealing costumes. They started adding "fake body" as disclaimers that the skin was a part of the costumes worn over their original bodies.

This saved their videos from getting deleted and encouraged other users who had the same issue. Those who wear crop-tops or short clothing add the tag as a precautionary step.

Tiktok has strict guidelines against skin-show on the platform, especially concerning minors. A part of their guidelines read:

"We do not allow nudity, pornography, or sexually explicit content on our platform. We do not tolerate activities that perpetuate the abuse, harm, endangerment, or exploitation of minors. Any content, including animation or digitally created or manipulated media, that depicts abuse, exploitation, or nudity of minors is a violation on our platform and will be removed when detected."

It's not just videos, but the app has a history of deleting videos with any adult or cuss words in the published media or caption. This has made users get creative and find alternatives. For example, s*x is written as 'seggs' or 's-word,' and the same goes for the word s**t, depicted by the poop emoji.

Internet users are confused over the meaning of "fake body"

The frequent use of the term has left netizens confused, with some taking to Twitter to inquire about it.

severn 💜 @pomegrenadeee hey can someone pls explain to me what is thE FAKE BODY! tw warning on tiktok? /srs hey can someone pls explain to me what is thE FAKE BODY! tw warning on tiktok? /srs

mango 💜 ╰(*´︶`*)╯♡ @mallowmango can someone explain to me what the “fake body” tag is for on tiktok…. are people just doing that to prevent the vid from getting taken down can someone explain to me what the “fake body” tag is for on tiktok…. are people just doing that to prevent the vid from getting taken down

Ethan♡ @Justaethan What do people mean like on tiktok when they put the tw fake body?

Julie Ravencrest @MissRavencrest Can someone explain why I see "fake body" all over tiktok?

The platform reinforces and updates its content filtration regularly, as there have been countless incidents where a dangerous challenge has caused creators serious harm. The penny challenge, the swoosh bottle challenges, and the blackout challenge are a few.

