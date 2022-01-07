Abow definition: Meaning of viral TikTok song explained

With the word “Abow” going viral all over TikTok, netizens still remain confused as to what the internet slang means. Basically, the strange slang word means “wow” or “damn,” generally used as an informal term to express bewilderment or surprise.

According to Urban Dictionary, the slang word originated from the Arabic language, but is also used in Sweden. An example of the slang word used in a sentence would be, “Did you see the game last morning? Abow it was insane.” Strangely, people from the American state of Milwaukee frequently use the term as well.

Where does the term “Abow” come from?

The catchy word “abow” went viral after it appeared in the song Throw It Back by artists ShantiiP and TarioP, with the prominent lyrics being:

“He told me throw it back abow”

The song was released on TarioP's YouTube channel on 27 December, 2021 with the video already amassing over 158K views in just under two weeks.

Interestingly, another song, Blow The Whistle, by rapper 810Smoke had previously featured the use of the term “abow” in 2020. Currently signed to LBM Records, 810Smoke's Instagram bio reads that he is based in Atlanta, Georgia and Flint, Michigan. Currently, over 10,000 TikTok videos feature the Blow The Whistle track in them.

A few tweets of the new internet slang read as:

“Americans stop saying “abow” challenge” -vodkapapi/ Twitter

“We overusing abow?? I’m finna overuse it FOR SURE” -challussy/ Twitter

Due to the similarity of pronunciation to the word 'about', one humorous tweet read:

“How ABOWWW you get a job.” -semaj/ Twitter

elle. is CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL ZOE DAY 🇭🇹 @poopopeepisspie He told me throw it back. Abow

So I put this mf on his lap, ABOW He told me throw it back. Abow So I put this mf on his lap, ABOW

ryan delagato @tweetsofry he told me throw it back ABOW he told me throw it back ABOW https://t.co/gBTOFzhScI

While there is no specific TikTok dance related to the “abow” songs, quite a lot of people have posted videos of themselves lip-syncing to the song and using the slang word.

This is certainly not the first time a song has gone viral on TikTok. Doja Cat’s Say So and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s STAY took over the internet and the TikTok community when they were released.

Similarly, a few other examples of modern slang words and phrases commonly used in social media include “Chocolate Party,” “Oh Me Oh My,” “Glow Up,” “Low Key,” and “Lit.”

