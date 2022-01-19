Where did the viral 'Pushing P' phrase come from? Gunna explains meaning behind TikTok trend

Hip-hop artist and rapper Gunna recently released his new track Pushing P, featuring Young Thug and Future. The song is a part of his latest album DS4EVER and was released on January 7, 2022.

The official music video for the song premiered on January 13, and has already collected over 4 million views on YouTube. Interestingly, Pushing P is being promoted by the musician in the form of an emoji, which looks like a white P on a blue square background.

WUNNA @1GunnaGunna But Ya I’m PUSHIN But Ya I’m PUSHIN 🅿️ 💙

The song, which became an instant hit among the rap community, has now found its way to TikTok, where creators are showing off dance moves with the song.

But the important question remains unanswered. Fortunately, the article below will explain what the term Pushing P means and what the song is trying to convey with it.

What does Pushing P mean according to Gunna

With the term apparently originating in the Texas and Bay areas, Gunna explained in an episode of popular radio show The Breakfast Club that the P essentially stands for 'player' in his song. The terms express the feeling of 'keeping it real' and 'owning up.' Strangely, the rapper seemed to change the meaning of the phrase according to what he was trying to convey at that moment. He also said that P could also mean paper, but the fundamentals of the term remain positive.

The rapper tweeted a few examples of the term to help his followers understand the notion behind it.

WUNNA @1GunnaGunna Being Loyal Is definitely Being Loyal Is definitely 🅿️

WUNNA @1GunnaGunna Now…putting your people in position is Now…putting your people in position is 🅿️

WUNNA @1GunnaGunna Risking your life to feed your family is Risking your life to feed your family is 🅿️

WUNNA @1GunnaGunna Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not Jumpin n a person beef or situation when u dk wats goin on Not 🅿️

The term went viral on social media after its quick success on TikTok. Users created amusing memes about their cluelessness over the meaning of the phrase, with some of them shown below:

steez @steeztalkscrap pushing p or whatever gunna said pushing p or whatever gunna said https://t.co/9NsLqNsMgc

plotz871 @Plotz871 I'm out here pushing P I'm out here pushing P https://t.co/12s9JGKSe4

#1 problematic leftist @sometimesasaint y’all pushing P but not pushing the door open to this building y’all pushing P but not pushing the door open to this building https://t.co/8TX8hG842q

fuu @webshawty WHAT DOES PUSHING P MEAN WHAT DOES PUSHING P MEAN https://t.co/fsLdjlcSNP

Phoenixcinis @phoenixcinis One must imagine Sisyphus pushing P One must imagine Sisyphus pushing P https://t.co/6HI1VnY3rL

TikTokers have an affection for unusual words

Another mysterious word that recently went viral on social media is Abow. Abow's usage picked up after it was used multiple times in the song Throw It Back by artists ShantiiP and TarioP. TikTok users quickly became obsessed with it and created numerous videos, making the word trend on social media.

The internet was initially confused at the meaning of the strange word, before finding out that it expresses surprise or shock.

Abow is an Arabic word that translates to 'wow' or 'damn.' The phrase is fairly common in Sweden and has recently found its way into Gen Z vocabulary. Some other words that Gen Z love are 'Kween,' 'Lit,' 'Low-key,' and 'Okurrr.'

